Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 62 Greg and Blake are back in the building and talking through all the week's biggest esports developments and reactions from the last week, plus what we watched over the weekend.

Hello, folks. Monday is back up in your ass with the resurrection and that means an all-new episode of The Wide World of Electronics Sports. If you aren’t familiar, the Shacknews Twitch Channel plays host to the internet’s best discussions and overviews of the top moments and competitors on the electronic sports scene with hosts Blake and Greg.

On today’s episode of WWES, Blake and Greg deliver the goods on a weekend of esports, including RLCS Euro Regionals, Overwatch League Asia All-Stars, competitive Tekken, and much more.

The show begins at 7:05 PM EDT (4:05 PM PDT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!





As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.