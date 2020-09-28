New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC details coming this week

The Pokemon Company will be sharing new information about the upcoming expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pokemon Sword and Shield marked a major shift for the Pokemon franchise. Not only did the series kick off the eighth generation of the franchise as the first mainline game on Switch (not counting remakes), but it also ditched the third-game formula. Instead of releasing a third game to meld Sword and Shield together, Game Freak opted to create expansions to add more content to the game. The first major expansion, The Isle of Armor released earlier this year. The second release, The Crown Tundra is set to drop in the Fall. The Pokemon Company will detail what fans can expect to discover in The Crown Tundra in an upcoming presentation.

The company posted to the official Pokemon Twitter account to let trainers around the world know about the upcoming presentation. Going down on Tuesday, September 29, at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, we’re set to learn more about The Crown Tundra. The presentation will be premiered live on YouTube, and the video’s placeholder can be seen below. 

As for what to expect, it’s likely we’ll get an actual release date for The Crown Tundra, rather than the larger window we’ve heard in the past. In the announcement trailer for the expansions, we saw that The Crown Tundra would feature new Galarian forms of the legendary bird trio, as well as new forms for the Regis. We’ll likely learn how these new Pokemon will play into the story of the DLC. 

The Crown Tundra is also set to add more Pokemon from previous generations to the Galar Pokedex, as well as introduce a new legendary. There’s a good chance that this will be the last major piece of content added to Sword and Shield until the next Pokemon title arrives, so fans will be waiting with bated breath. For more, visit the Pokemon Sword and Shield topic page on Shacknews.

