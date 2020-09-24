Pupperazzi Interview: Nothing but good doggos

As controversial as gaming can get, we can usually agree that most games are better with dogs. Whether you’re petting them or taking them along with you on an adventure, a good pupper is a powerful tool in a developer’s belt. Developer Sundae Month is going for a full doggo overload with Pupperazzi, a game all about snapping photos of those glorious dogs. Of course, we reached out to publisher Kitfox Games to learn more. Isobel Shasha, a cofounder of Sundae Month and Project Director on Pupperazzi shared some insight into the game’s creation.

Where did the idea for Pupperazzi originate from?

The game originated as a very small arcade-style dog photography game. We were originally planning to release it in that early state, but when we played the version that we had we found that people really connected to the concept and the dogs. We decided the concept was too cute to not take further, so we scrapped it and rebuilt it into the game we have today.

The first thing that I thought of when I saw the trailer for Pupperazzi was Pokemon Snap. Was that game an influence on the team?

Of course, that comparison gets brought up quite a bit, because there aren't a ton of photography games. But overall I think the reason we pursued the style and concept was because we felt it was somewhat unique. Personally, I only played Pokemon Snap a few times, and I think it's actually a quite different experience from Pupperazzi. But I'm glad people are recognizing a concept they like from Snap in our game :)

Can you pet all the dogs in the game or is that a privilege that has to be earned?

You can pet all the dogs in the game! Petting dogs makes them friendly, which, on top of being super adorable, makes most dogs follow you around for a bit. This can be very useful for lining up that perfect shot!

Why did you choose to focus on dogs? Was there ever any discussion about including and other animals?

We have considered adding other animals as joke "dogs" such as cats or lobsters. But dogs just made sense with the concept from the start. They're playful, and lots of people have deep connections with them.

What other features can we expect to see in the full game beyond photographing puppers?

Phodography is definitely the "focus" (I'm sorry) of the game. But some players also love to just hang out with the dogs. Pet them, dress them up in silly hats, feed them treats and snacks, play fetch. You can even terrorize them with a robot vacuum cleaner, start a dog dance party, or give them a dog bed to nap on!

I know players will be able to upgrade their camera as they progress through the game. How will that process work and what are some of the upgrades we'll get to see?

To progress through the game, players will complete requests for specific dog photos. This gives you access to camera upgrades, which mostly come in 2 forms: lenses, and film. Unique film types allow the player to take photos with different color filters, while lenses affect zoom level, lens angle, and even provide more exotic looks such as pixelization.

Do you have a favorite kind of dog?

I have really fond memories of the golden retriever my family had when I was a kid. But these days I like pets with friendly or goofy personalities more than anything :)

Any chance we could get our chairpet of the board, Lola, in the game? She is super adorable!

We've got a big variety of different dog breeds and sizes, including color variations, so you might see some familiar faces when you play the game :)

Pupperazzi has not yet been given a release date, but fans can wishlist the game now on Steam.