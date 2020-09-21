Pokemon Go celebrates Paris Fashion Week with Longchamp collaboration Get a fancy new backpack for your in-game avatar and a real one for yourself from the Longchamp store.

Niantic, The Pokemon Company, and Longchamp are teaming up to bring trainers a special new item both in-game and out. The item? A fancy new backpack to make your trainer look truly vogue, and just in time for the Paris Fashion Week.

Starting on October 2, 2020, players will be able to get their hands on a flashy backpack accessory for their in-game avatars. The backpack is designed by Longchamp, a French company known for its luxury leather goods. Featuring white text on black background as well as Pikachus for good measure, the backpack should look rather impressive on avatars.

While the in-game backpack is free for players, there is another option available for those that want to take their new look to the real-world. The Longchamp store will be stocking the backpack, exactly as it appears in-game. There’s currently no listing for the backpack, but anticipate a high price to go with this unique, luxury item.

The Paris Fashion Week celebrations don’t just end at the backpack. The Pokemon in-game will also be dressing up for the occasion. According to the Pokemon Go site, players can expect the following features and events in-game on Friday, October 2:

Special Pokémon wearing costumes will be appearing during the event!

Smoochum that hatch from 7 km Eggs during this time will appear wearing a bow!

Kirlia wearing a top hat will be appearing in raids! They’ll also know the move Draining Kiss.

Shinx wearing a top hat will be appearing in raids!

Croagunk wearing a backwards cap will appear in GO Snapshot as a surprise encounter! They may also rarely appear in the wild.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in the wild: Mareep, Skitty, Roselia, Kricketot, Croagunk wearing a backward cap, Blitzle, Cottonee, Minccino, Gothita, and more!

If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Kricketot!

Enjoy exclusive Field Research for the duration of the event.

Paris Fashion Week will be a chance for those stylish Pokemon Go players out there to show the world exactly how hip they are. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on when you can place your order as well as more news on special events in Pokemon Go.