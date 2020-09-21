It’s Monday, which means we have an entire week ahead of us until the weekend comes around again. Don’t worry, too much, though, cause we’ve got a slew of great livestreams set to make their way to your computer monitors and TVs this week. As always, we’ve broken down the official Shacknews Livestream Schedule for the week of September 21, 2020 below, so let’s dive right in.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of September 21, 2020

This week we’ve got a ton of great content planned, including our very own Indie-Licious, The Adventures of Rusty Claymore, and the Wide World of Electronic Sports. For more details about each show be sure to check out the table we’ve included below. You can tune into all the streams by heading over to the Shacknews Twitch channel or by clicking the embedded stream above.

Stream Name Time and Day Indie-licious goes to Slap City 1:30 p.m. PT - Monday, September 21 Wide World of Electronic Sports 3:30 p.m. PT - Monday, September 21 The Adventures of Rusty Claymore 4:30 p.m. PT - Tuesday, September 22 Skankcore 64 9 p.m. PT - Wednesday, September 23 The Shacknews Dump 1:30 p.m. PT Friday, September 25 The Stimulus Games Saturday, September 25 (more info soon)

