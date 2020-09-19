Shacknews Stimulus Games - Nerdcore Edition 3

As 2020 does its best to break us all, Shacknews is pushing forward. We’ve been hard at work all year with our Stimulus Games, supporting our community, staff, and the larger gaming population in general. Today, we continue that journey with our Stimulus Games - Nerdcore Edition 3, featuring some of the best nerdcore rappers out there.

Today we’re joined by Mega Ran, Schaffer the Darklord, Richie Branson, MC Lars, MC Frontalot, EyeQ, and Lex the Lexicon Artist. They’ll be facing off in three different games as they battle it out in the Shacknews arena. We’ll start off with Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, move into some Brawlhalla, and then finish things off with Rocket League.

