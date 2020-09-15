Best mods - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Now that you have the basic piloting skills down, start enhancing your sky miles with some of the best mods available for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

It is no secret that the Shacknews offices have been bullish on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 since it was released in August. The combination of next-generation visuals and the staggering scope that its virtual Earth provides for exploration makes for an experience that must be played by everyone. That being said, the fun and immersion can be ratcheted up even further thanks to the bustling modding community that is hard at work transforming the base game into something even more impressive. While the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 game client does offer the option to buy professionally-made content from the community such as new aircraft and airports, loads of excellent conventional mods are now available for the flight sim. We gathered up a few of the best mods that you can install and use now.

The best mods for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

We will kick it off with the biggest mod available for those interested in fleshing out their collection of aircraft liveries.

Megapack X by Clink123

The Megapack includes this sweet Red Bull livery.

This exhaustive collection of liveries contains custom-made paint jobs for every aircraft in the game, including models that are only included with the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe editions of the game. Users have the option of simply installing every livery all at once or dragging and dropping only the liveries they want. This is one of the simplest mods to install and comes with so much content that it could take hours to work through it all.

Iron Maiden livery for Boeing 747

No need to run to the hills when you can fly over them.

Everyone knows that Iron Maiden rules, so naturally, adding a Maiden livery to the game should be one of the first things you do. This custom paint job by Onur Ali Şahin adorns the iconic Boeing 747 with graphics from The Book of Souls tour from 2016. Dubbed Ed Force One, the band has toured the world in this plane for many years, and now you can, too.

More Interesting Weather Presets

Traveling towards the eye of the storm.

This mod will allow pilots to easily dial in the exact type of weather scenarios they desire without the need to fiddle with the existing weather controls in-game. You’ll be able to experience flying through a tropical storm without needing to wait for one to happen in real life. Other presets include Blizzard, Freezing Rain, and Desert Heat.

AI Traffic Liveries

Airports seem less spooky when you can recognize the real-life airline companies.

One of the easiest ways to increase immersion while playing Microsoft Flight Simulator is to make landings and takeoffs at the various worldwide airports look more realistic. You can do this with the AI Traffic Liveries mod. It covers the generic aircraft liveries of non-player traffic with real-life paint jobs.

Godzilla for MSFS

Hopefully, we get more full-scale kaiju added to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

With the ability for modders to add in real-life landmarks and structures, it was only a matter of time before the King of the Monsters found its way into Microsoft Flight Simulator. This mod installs Godzilla himself into San Francisco Bay, not far from where he was seen in 2014’s Godzilla movie. Thanks to author Sergio Perea, the breathtaking scenery surrounding the Golden Gate Bridge is now fire-breathtaking. Do you see what I did there?

As we are still in the early days of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 modding, the community is still feeling out what is and isn’t possible within the framework of the game. With some more time and effort, expect to see more impressive mods and additions as the game will inevitably grow into something even more magnificent. Until then, enjoy what is available now and be sure to check out all of the content we have for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, including guides, tips, and control settings.