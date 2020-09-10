Xbox Series X packaging possibly revealed A retail listing has seemingly revealed the packaging for the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has dominated the next-gen conversation over the past week. Starting with some credible image leaks, the company finally revealed the Xbox Series S. They also announced prices, release dates, and pre-order dates for the Series S and Series X consoles. Now, a retail listing has seemingly revealed what the packaging will look like when the Series X starts shipping in November.

Leaked images of the Xbox Series X packaging began to surface in the late hours of September 9, thanks to a posting made to retailer The Source. The box, which can be seen below, is likely what fans will get when they either order or go pick up their Xbox Series X this November.

There’s nothing too zany or out of left field about the box, though any trypophobics out there will struggle with the enlarged zoomed-in shot of the vent holes used in the packaging. Looking at the details printed on the packaging reaffirms several of the Series X’s recently revealed features. This includes the 4K resolution at 120 FPS, the 1TB SSD as well as the fancy new Velocity Architecture.

Interestingly enough, only the Series X packaging has leaked, we’re yet to get our look at what the box for the Series S will look like, but it’s a safe bet that it’ll be a lot smaller. Both of Xbox’s next-gen consoles are set to release on November 10, with pre-orders available on September 22. The next couple of months are sure to be a whirlwind of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 news, so be sure to stay right here on Shacknews for everything you need to know about the next generation of consoles.