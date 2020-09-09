Try out Madden NFL 21's The Yard mode for free this week EA Sports hopes to convince you to buy Madden NFL 21 with a free trial of its new arcade mode that coincides with the NFL opening night festivities.

If you have been on the fence about buying this year’s version of Madden NFL football, the folks over at EA Sports are extending an olive branch in the form of a free trial period. This trial only includes access to The Yard mode, a new arcade-focused affair that resembles backyard football more than the official on-field product. The trial period will run from September 10 through September 13.

In the new trailer above, EA Sports is promoting the start of The Yard’s first competitive season, dubbed Hi-Def. It promises all-new content exclusive to The Yard mode, including cosmetic items and new music. A heavy focus on this mode may confirm the worst fears of the simulation-focused community that remains skeptical of EA’s commitment to Madden NFL as a digital representation of the real NFL product. In our own Madden NFL 21 review, EA’s continued apathy towards the Franchise mode and its players was strongly lamented.

As for The Yard trial period this week, potential players will need either an Xbox One or PS5 console with an active premium online account. Origin and Steam players on PC will also be able to participate in the trial period. The fun kicks off on September 10 at 12:01AM PST (3:01 AM ET) and runs through September 13 at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET September 14).

More information is available on the Season 1 “Hi-Def” landing page. You can also follow all the latest news for Madden NFL 21 here at Shacknews as we pray to the football gods that EA may once again care about simulation players.