Tony Hawk & HP OMEN to host THPS 1+2 livestream tournament during PAX Online Mr. 900 himself, Tony Hawk will be joining HP's OMEN Underground during PAX Online to host a special Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 tournament.

The launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has definitely been turning heads since its arrival. By many accounts, it’s an excellent return to form for the series, more than worthy of the original and legendary titles. It’s also well built for a little competitive play thanks to the additions of online multiplayer. Tony Hawk and HP OMEN will be capitalizing on this soon enough with one of the first tournaments for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, livestreaming during PAX Online.

PAX organizers revealed the upcoming OMEN Underground tournament in partnership with Tony Hawk on the PAX Online website on September 9, 2020. Kicking off on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET on the PAX Arena Twitch channel, HP OMEN Underground will be joined by legendary boarder and franchise namesake Tony Hawk and skateboarder photographer Atiba Jefferson to host an 8-player tournament in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2. Top tier players from the THPS community will be strutting their skills as Hawk and Jefferson break down the competitive play of the game. HP OMEN will also be doing giveaways during the stream.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is arguably deserving of some competitive jams. Even in our early impressions here at Shacknews, the game was making true believers out of us after the travesty that was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5. If anything, the bitterness of THPS5 makes THPS 1+2 and all of the goods it brings to the table taste all the more sweet. With that in mind, it will be cool to see what some of the better players in the THPS scene can do with one of the game’s first competitions, made even better by the fact that the face of the game himself will be there to commentate.

If you’re looking to score some HP OMEN swag, check out some top-level THPS 1+2 play, or see Hawk do analysis on some of the behind-the-scenes of play in the game, be sure to tune in when the tournament goes live on September 15.