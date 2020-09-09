New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include a new VIP Escort game mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is upping the ante with a new multiplayer mode called VIP Escort.
Josh Hawkins
6

The official multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War showcased some of the new maps and game modes coming to the latest Black Ops, including a special new game mode called VIP Escort.

There are a lot of new features and things to look forward to in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including the new VIP Escort multiplayer game mode. Much like previous modes, players will take on roles on two different teams. In VIP Escort, one team is in charge of protecting a VIP while the other has to try to kill the VIP. The biggest difference between this mode and those in other games is that a player will actually take on the role of the VIP.

At the start of each round, one player is randomly chosen as the VIP. Armed only with a handgun, the VIP needs to stay alive as the escorting team works to protect them and get them to the extraction point. It sounds like a very intense game mode that focuses heavily on teamwork and communication as you fight to keep the VIP alive on the way to the exfiltration area.

Unfortunately, the multiplayer reveal didn’t really give us too many details about the new game mode, but we did get a brief glimpse of things. Based on what was shown off, it looks like VIP Escort will offer a fast-paced and tactical mode for players looking to take on new challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when it releases in November. Until then, all we can do is wait for more info to become available.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for any developing news about Black Ops Cold War, so make sure you check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topic for the latest info and content about the upcoming FPS game. Players can hopefully get their hands on VIP Escort when the open beta for Black Ops Cold war arrives on October 8.   

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 9, 2020 10:21 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include a new VIP Escort game mode

    • Landrosradick legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 9, 2020 10:47 AM

      CoD: Black Ops VIP Escort edition, brought to you by BRAZZERS.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 9, 2020 10:48 AM

      Everyone’s favorite game mode from CS (barf)

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 9, 2020 11:45 AM

        It'll be interesting to see how it plays out. A lot of modes like this sound cool, but end up being empty because they just don't work in practice.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 9, 2020 12:38 PM

        lol I miss VIP mode! That was a riot. :)

        • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 9, 2020 12:47 PM

          You are one of those, huh? :(

          • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 9, 2020 12:49 PM

            It was fun sometimes. :D

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 9, 2020 3:13 PM

            Asymmetric game modes can be fun, but there has to be some "incentive" to make teams work for the objective in any game, and not just sit off "hur hur I will snipe all day long!" With games like COD having metagame progression, that might help. X prestige points for success VIP escorts/ VIP takedowns without taking out the escorts.

        • Dravenport legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 9, 2020 12:59 PM

          yea man i liked it too, i hated when people voted to change maps

      • Max Da Costa
        reply
        September 9, 2020 2:51 PM

        I only ever played the vip mode in TFC and it was gloriously stupid

    • marmite legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 9, 2020 12:38 PM

      Just watched Jack Frags on Youtube shit all over this mode lol. He was no impressed (I thought it looked ok but the map seemed huge)

      • InfoBiter legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 9, 2020 2:47 PM

        It's one of those modes that is probably fun with organized teams and a complete shit show in pubs.

