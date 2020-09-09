Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include a new VIP Escort game mode Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is upping the ante with a new multiplayer mode called VIP Escort.

The official multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War showcased some of the new maps and game modes coming to the latest Black Ops, including a special new game mode called VIP Escort.

There are a lot of new features and things to look forward to in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including the new VIP Escort multiplayer game mode. Much like previous modes, players will take on roles on two different teams. In VIP Escort, one team is in charge of protecting a VIP while the other has to try to kill the VIP. The biggest difference between this mode and those in other games is that a player will actually take on the role of the VIP.

At the start of each round, one player is randomly chosen as the VIP. Armed only with a handgun, the VIP needs to stay alive as the escorting team works to protect them and get them to the extraction point. It sounds like a very intense game mode that focuses heavily on teamwork and communication as you fight to keep the VIP alive on the way to the exfiltration area.

Unfortunately, the multiplayer reveal didn’t really give us too many details about the new game mode, but we did get a brief glimpse of things. Based on what was shown off, it looks like VIP Escort will offer a fast-paced and tactical mode for players looking to take on new challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when it releases in November. Until then, all we can do is wait for more info to become available.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for any developing news about Black Ops Cold War, so make sure you check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topic for the latest info and content about the upcoming FPS game. Players can hopefully get their hands on VIP Escort when the open beta for Black Ops Cold war arrives on October 8.