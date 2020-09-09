Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War early access open beta coming October 8 The multiplayer for Black Ops Cold War will be playable in the early access open beta in October.

Treyarch held a livestream on September 9 where they showcased the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. During the reveal, it was announced that the game will have an early access open beta on October 8, letting players get a taste of the game’s multiplayer component. The beta will first open up for PS4 players, arriving on PC and Xbox One at a later date.

After the announcement during the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal stream, publisher Activision posted a blog to its official website, further detailing the open beta. “The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta begins with an early access period on October 8th for PS4 players and October 15th for Xbox and PC players. The beta opens for all platforms on October 17th, where players can experience Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War before launch on November 13th.”

As we’ve seen in recent years, Call of Duty’s open beta will hit the PS4 first, with Xbox and PC betas to come at a later date. To participate in the early access beta, players will need to pre-order any version of Call of Duty: Black ops Cold War. Those who choose not to pre-order the game will have their shot to play when the beta opens up to all on October 17.

The multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was home to several announcements about the new FPS title. This includes more details about the future of Warzone, as well as the reveal of a brand new game mode. For more, visit the Shacknews page dedicated to Black Ops Cold War.