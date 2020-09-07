New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All smoothie recipes - Grounded

Every smoothie recipe in Grounded and the effects they give. It's no Lemon Crime, but it'll keep you alive.
Sam Chandler
1

There are quite a few smoothie recipes to learn in Grounded. These smoothies are made of a variety of gross-sounding items, but they do offer quite appealing buffs. In order to survive the backyard better, players will want to create at least one of all of the smoothies so that the recipes are memorized for when they’re needed!

Smoothie recipes

Smoothie name Ingredients Effect
Green Machine
  • Plant Fiber
  • Sprig
  • Clover Leaf
  • +Hyperstamina
  • Replenishes thirst & heals
Gastro Goo
  • Honey
  • Gas Sack
  • Fungal Growth
  • Toxin Defense
  • Replenishes thirst & heals
Fuzz on the Rocks
  • Mite Fuzz
  • Quartzite
  • Pubblet
  • +1 Max Health
  • Replenishes thirst & heals
Boost Juice
  • Aphid
  • Acorn Bits
  • Mushroom
  • +1 Max Stamina
  • Replenishes hunger & heals
Hedge Lord
  • Acorn Bits
  • Aphid Honeydew
  • Berry Chunks
  • Decrease hunger and thrist rate
  • Replenishes hunger & heals
Liquid Gills
  • Plant Fiber
  • Clover Leaf
  • Water Flea Meat
  • Grants underwater breathing
Liquid Rage
  • Ant Mandible
  • Spider Fang
  • Larve Spike
  • +1 Attack Damage
  • Replenishes hunger & heals
Worker's Comp
  • Ant Part
  • Ant Head
  • Ant Mandible
  • +2 Hauling
  • Replenishes hunger & heals
Human Food
  • Cookie Sandwich Bits
  • Apple Bits
  • Billy Hog Nugget
  • Adds damage resistance
  • Replenishes hunger & heals

How to make a Smoothie Station

craft smoothie station grounded
Craft a Smoothie Station to be able to create smoothies.

Before you can start making smoothies, you will need to craft a smoothie station. These are rather simple to create, only requiring a few basic items from around the yard. Begin by analysing an Acorn Top to receive the Smoothie Station recipe. Then, gather the following items:

  • 1x Acorn Top
  • 4x Sprig
  • 5x Grub Goop

How to make Smoothies

craft a smoothie grounded
Place the three ingredients into the bottom slots and press the appropriate button to craft a smoothie.

Making smoothies in Grounded is rather easy. You will first need to make the Smoothie Station and then collect the necessary ingredietns for the smoothie you want to craft. This last part might be difficult, as a few of the smoothies require rare or difficult to acquire pieces.

Begin by ensuring you have the ingredients in your inventory for the smoothie you want to create. Next, approach the smoothie station and interact with it. Select an ingredient one at a time and place them into the bottom boxes. When all three ingredients are in place you can press the appropriate button to craft it.

You can consume the smoothie from the inventory screen or add it to your quick-radial for fast access when out and exploring.

Making smoothies in Grounded is a great way to give yourself some boosts and buffs. The first step is to actually acquire the necessary ingredients for the smoothie recipe, and then get to mixing them at a smoothie station. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Grounded page for even more helpful tips and the latest patch notes.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola