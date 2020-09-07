All smoothie recipes - Grounded
Every smoothie recipe in Grounded and the effects they give. It's no Lemon Crime, but it'll keep you alive.
There are quite a few smoothie recipes to learn in Grounded. These smoothies are made of a variety of gross-sounding items, but they do offer quite appealing buffs. In order to survive the backyard better, players will want to create at least one of all of the smoothies so that the recipes are memorized for when they’re needed!
Smoothie recipes
|Smoothie name
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Green Machine
|
|
|Gastro Goo
|
|
|Fuzz on the Rocks
|
|
|Boost Juice
|
|
|Hedge Lord
|
|
|Liquid Gills
|
|
|Liquid Rage
|
|
|Worker's Comp
|
|
|Human Food
|
|
How to make a Smoothie Station
Before you can start making smoothies, you will need to craft a smoothie station. These are rather simple to create, only requiring a few basic items from around the yard. Begin by analysing an Acorn Top to receive the Smoothie Station recipe. Then, gather the following items:
- 1x Acorn Top
- 4x Sprig
- 5x Grub Goop
How to make Smoothies
Making smoothies in Grounded is rather easy. You will first need to make the Smoothie Station and then collect the necessary ingredietns for the smoothie you want to craft. This last part might be difficult, as a few of the smoothies require rare or difficult to acquire pieces.
Begin by ensuring you have the ingredients in your inventory for the smoothie you want to create. Next, approach the smoothie station and interact with it. Select an ingredient one at a time and place them into the bottom boxes. When all three ingredients are in place you can press the appropriate button to craft it.
You can consume the smoothie from the inventory screen or add it to your quick-radial for fast access when out and exploring.
Making smoothies in Grounded is a great way to give yourself some boosts and buffs. The first step is to actually acquire the necessary ingredients for the smoothie recipe, and then get to mixing them at a smoothie station. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Grounded page for even more helpful tips and the latest patch notes.
