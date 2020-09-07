All smoothie recipes - Grounded Every smoothie recipe in Grounded and the effects they give. It's no Lemon Crime, but it'll keep you alive.

There are quite a few smoothie recipes to learn in Grounded. These smoothies are made of a variety of gross-sounding items, but they do offer quite appealing buffs. In order to survive the backyard better, players will want to create at least one of all of the smoothies so that the recipes are memorized for when they’re needed!

Smoothie recipes

Smoothie name Ingredients Effect Green Machine Plant Fiber

Sprig

Clover Leaf +Hyperstamina

Replenishes thirst & heals Gastro Goo Honey

Gas Sack

Fungal Growth Toxin Defense

Replenishes thirst & heals Fuzz on the Rocks Mite Fuzz

Quartzite

Pubblet +1 Max Health

Replenishes thirst & heals Boost Juice Aphid

Acorn Bits

Mushroom +1 Max Stamina

Replenishes hunger & heals Hedge Lord Acorn Bits

Aphid Honeydew

Berry Chunks Decrease hunger and thrist rate

Replenishes hunger & heals Liquid Gills Plant Fiber

Clover Leaf

Water Flea Meat Grants underwater breathing Liquid Rage Ant Mandible

Spider Fang

Larve Spike +1 Attack Damage

Replenishes hunger & heals Worker's Comp Ant Part

Ant Head

Ant Mandible +2 Hauling

Replenishes hunger & heals Human Food Cookie Sandwich Bits

Apple Bits

Billy Hog Nugget Adds damage resistance

Replenishes hunger & heals

How to make a Smoothie Station

Craft a Smoothie Station to be able to create smoothies.

Before you can start making smoothies, you will need to craft a smoothie station. These are rather simple to create, only requiring a few basic items from around the yard. Begin by analysing an Acorn Top to receive the Smoothie Station recipe. Then, gather the following items:

1x Acorn Top

4x Sprig

5x Grub Goop

How to make Smoothies

Place the three ingredients into the bottom slots and press the appropriate button to craft a smoothie.

Making smoothies in Grounded is rather easy. You will first need to make the Smoothie Station and then collect the necessary ingredietns for the smoothie you want to craft. This last part might be difficult, as a few of the smoothies require rare or difficult to acquire pieces.

Begin by ensuring you have the ingredients in your inventory for the smoothie you want to create. Next, approach the smoothie station and interact with it. Select an ingredient one at a time and place them into the bottom boxes. When all three ingredients are in place you can press the appropriate button to craft it.

You can consume the smoothie from the inventory screen or add it to your quick-radial for fast access when out and exploring.

Making smoothies in Grounded is a great way to give yourself some boosts and buffs. The first step is to actually acquire the necessary ingredients for the smoothie recipe, and then get to mixing them at a smoothie station. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Grounded page for even more helpful tips and the latest patch notes.