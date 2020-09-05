Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Wreckfest Shackbattle 2

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 8:00 PM ET. The Shacknews Chatty is set to square off in a Wreckfest Shackbattle. Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Wreckfest Shackbattle

6 individual races, top 5 racers will get points for each race, after the races, points added up

First Place - $600 Amazon Space Bucks

Second Place - $300 Amazon Space Bucks

Third Place - $100 Amazon Space Bucks

Thanks to our Shacknews Chatty community for participating in tonight's special electronic sports competition.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort to spread positivity in the face of ever-increasing darkness. The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.