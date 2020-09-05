All Iron Man suits - Marvel's Avengers Here's a list of every Iron Man suit in Marvel's Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is finally out, letting players jump into action as some of their favorite heroes. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers is big on customization and options, encouraging players to tailor heroes to fit their style. A part of the style is the visual look itself, as the game has a variety of alternate skins and outfits to choose from. Particular completionists have found themselves trying to unlock every Iron Man suit in Marvel’s Avengers.

There are 25 unlockable Iron Man suits in Marvel's Avengers

All Iron Man suits in Marvel's Avengers

Iron Man Suits Suit Name Rarity How to Unlock Makeshift Armor Rare Unlocked after first recruiting Iron Man in the Campaign Iconic Armor Rare Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign Obsidian Rare Awarded for preordering the Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Avengers Prototype Armor Rare Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign Gunmetal Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine Void Eater Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine Atmosphere Rare Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier Intergalactic Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 9 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card Star Child Rare Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier Starboost Armor Rare Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign Emerald Rare Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier Midas Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine Epiphany Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 6 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card Ion-Charged Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 12 in the in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card Electroplated Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 15 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card Zero Defect Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine Anodized Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 23 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card Stark Tech Epic Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign Apogee Epic Unlocked by reaching Tier 39 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card Verity Epic Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier Vapor Trail Epic Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine Overclock Legendary Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier Bypass Legendary Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine Liquid Cool Legendary Unlocked by reaching hero level 50 Original Sin Armor Legendary Unlocked by reaching Tier 40 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card

Now that you know how to unlock every Iron Man suit in Marvel’s Avengers, you’re ready to hit the battlefield looking more stylish than ever. For more helpful guides, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers.