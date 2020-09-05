All Iron Man suits - Marvel's Avengers
Here's a list of every Iron Man suit in Marvel's Avengers
Marvel’s Avengers is finally out, letting players jump into action as some of their favorite heroes. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers is big on customization and options, encouraging players to tailor heroes to fit their style. A part of the style is the visual look itself, as the game has a variety of alternate skins and outfits to choose from. Particular completionists have found themselves trying to unlock every Iron Man suit in Marvel’s Avengers.
All Iron Man suits in Marvel's Avengers
|Iron Man Suits
|Suit Name
|Rarity
|How to Unlock
|Makeshift Armor
|Rare
|Unlocked after first recruiting Iron Man in the Campaign
|Iconic Armor
|Rare
|Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
|Obsidian
|Rare
|Awarded for preordering the Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Avengers
|Prototype Armor
|Rare
|Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
|Gunmetal
|Rare
|Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
|Void Eater
|Rare
|Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
|Atmosphere
|Rare
|Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
|Intergalactic
|Rare
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 9 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
|Star Child
|Rare
|Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
|Starboost Armor
|Rare
|Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
|Emerald
|Rare
|Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
|Midas
|Rare
|Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
|Epiphany
|Rare
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 6 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
|Ion-Charged
|Rare
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 12 in the in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
|Electroplated
|Rare
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 15 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
|Zero Defect
|Rare
|Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
|Anodized
|Rare
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 23 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
|Stark Tech
|Epic
|Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
|Apogee
|Epic
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 39 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
|Verity
|Epic
|Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
|Vapor Trail
|Epic
|Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
|Overclock
|Legendary
|Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
|Bypass
|Legendary
|Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
|Liquid Cool
|Legendary
|Unlocked by reaching hero level 50
|Original Sin Armor
|Legendary
|Unlocked by reaching Tier 40 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Now that you know how to unlock every Iron Man suit in Marvel’s Avengers, you’re ready to hit the battlefield looking more stylish than ever. For more helpful guides, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, All Iron Man suits - Marvel's Avengers