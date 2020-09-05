New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Iron Man suits - Marvel's Avengers

Here's a list of every Iron Man suit in Marvel's Avengers
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel’s Avengers is finally out, letting players jump into action as some of their favorite heroes. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers is big on customization and options, encouraging players to tailor heroes to fit their style. A part of the style is the visual look itself, as the game has a variety of alternate skins and outfits to choose from. Particular completionists have found themselves trying to unlock every Iron Man suit in Marvel’s Avengers.

There are 25 unlockable Iron Man suits in Marvel's Avengers
All Iron Man suits in Marvel's Avengers

Iron Man Suits
Suit Name Rarity How to Unlock
Makeshift Armor Rare Unlocked after first recruiting Iron Man in the Campaign
Iconic Armor Rare Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
Obsidian Rare Awarded for preordering the Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Avengers
Prototype Armor Rare Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
Gunmetal Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
Void Eater Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
Atmosphere Rare Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
Intergalactic Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 9 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Star Child Rare Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
Starboost Armor Rare Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
Emerald Rare Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
Midas Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
Epiphany Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 6 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Ion-Charged Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 12 in the in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Electroplated Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 15 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Zero Defect Rare Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
Anodized Rare Unlocked by reaching Tier 23 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Stark Tech Epic Unlocked through making progress in the Campaign
Apogee Epic Unlocked by reaching Tier 39 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card
Verity Epic Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
Vapor Trail Epic Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
Overclock Legendary Purchased from the Cosmetic Vendor aboard the Helicarrier
Bypass Legendary Unlocked by deciphering patterns at the Fabrication Machine
Liquid Cool Legendary Unlocked by reaching hero level 50
Original Sin Armor Legendary Unlocked by reaching Tier 40 in the Iron Man Hero Challenge Card

Now that you know how to unlock every Iron Man suit in Marvel’s Avengers, you’re ready to hit the battlefield looking more stylish than ever. For more helpful guides, be sure to bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

