AtGames opens up preorders for Legends Gamer plug & play home arcade series The new tabletop Legends Gamer wireless arcade controllers connect to pretty much any TV with a vast collection of arcade classics, and they're coming in October.

If you’ve been looking for something that will grant a solid emulation of the arcade experience without having to make a wealth of space for it, AtGames may have you covered with a cost-effective upcoming option. Pre-orders have opened up on the Legends Gamer plug & play wireless home arcade series and the products will be shipping in October.

AtGames opened up pre-orders for the Legends Gamer series on its website on September 1, 2020. Shipping sometime in early October, the Legends Gamer series comes in three forms: The Legends Gamer Mini single arcade controller at $99, the Legends Gamer dual arcade controller at $199, and the Legends Gamer Pro dual arcade controller with included trackball at $249. The Mini comes pre-packed with 30 games while the Gamer and Gamer Pro come with 150 classic titles, including the Joe & Mac series, Zombies Ate my Neighbors, Elevator Action, Tetris, and more. Each of the machines features wireless connection to both standard and vertical-oriented TVs, as well as features such as saving, loading, rewind, online play, and global leaderboards.

As can be seen in comparison, even the Legends Gamer Pro is an economically-sized alternative to having an entire arcade cabinet in your home.

If the games included on the Legends Gamer products don’t suit your fancy, there are further ways to expand the playable library through AtGames’ ArcadeNet and Bring-Your-Own-Game (BYOG) programs, much like what was launched on the Legends Gamer Ultimate arcade cabinet that we thoroughly enjoyed here in our Shacknews review. The ability to easily expand the library as you please and get the games you want on the device makes the Legends Gamer series an incredibly versatile product, and as just control consoles in this particular series, you won’t break the bank or take up space on these particular options.

As we move towards an official launch date for the Legends Gamer plug & play series, stay tuned for further details, or check out the At Games website and pre-order online or at approved retailers while you can.