Iron Harvest interview: Combining history with science-fiction

Iron Harvest is a recently released real-time strategy game set during World War 1. The game captures the WWI aesthetic from the locations, to the weapons, and even the giant dieselpunk mechs! What’s that? There weren’t any giant dieselpunk mechs in WWI? Well, that’s precisely what makes Iron Harvest stand out. We got in touch with Jan Theysen, creative director on Iron Harvest to talk about the process of Iron Harvest’s creation.
With Iron Harvest being based in an alternate reality, how was the game’s world influenced by the climate following The Great War? What liberties did you take?
What will WWI/history buffs notice in Iron Harvest?
How do the giant mechs influence combat strategy?
How did the concept of totally destructible environments come into play when designing levels?
How do each of the three factions bring a unique flair to combat?
Tell me about the Steampunk influence, did that come before or after the WWI concepts?
Iron Harvest is certainly one of the most unique takes we’ve seen on the real-time strategy genre in recent memory. Blending the historically accurate settings and weapons with science-fiction technology makes for a unique experience. Iron Harvest is available now for $49.99 USD on PC. More information can be found on the game’s official website.
