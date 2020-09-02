Diabotical skips open beta, releases on September 3 Upcoming arena shooter Diabotical will forgo an open beta and release tomorrow.

A game that we here at Shacknews have been following for quite some time is Diabotical, an upcoming arena shooter from GD Studio. Harkening back to the classic days of the genre, Diabotical seems like a unique FPS experience to what is on the market today. Those anticipating the game’s release will be excited to learn that GD Studio will forgo an open beta, and will instead launch Diabotical in its full release tomorrow, September 3.

GD Studio made the announcement about Diabotical’s release via the game’s official Twitter account. The game will officially launch on September 3 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. This is a surprising move, as the studio just recently announced plans to hold an open beta for the FPS title in early September. GD Studio must have a strong sense of confidence in their arena shooter, for them to completely bypass an open beta.

24 hours left! Diaboticals official launch is tomorrow! - Sept 3rd, 9am EST / 3pm CET. (Skipping open beta, we egglads) — Diabotical (@Diabotical) September 2, 2020

This confidence is evident in subsequent tweets, where the developer states that the game is in a great state. “I don't wanna poke at the industry and explain why not open beta. But Diabotical is stable, feature packed and hopefully fun!” The developer also cites its publisher Epic Games as a key factor in getting them to where they are. GD Studio already has a two-year plan of where they’d like to take Diabotical.

Diabotical previously held closed betas and stress tests over the summer, which were well-received by players. With our history rooted in games like Quake, we here at Shacknews have been quite interested to see what Diabotical can bring to the world of arena shooters. GD Studio’s Diabotical will arrive with fast-paced FPS action on September 3, free-to-play. Be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to Diabotical for more news on the upcoming title.