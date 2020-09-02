Check out The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon DLC gameplay Peril on Gorgon is the first bit of DLC for The Outer Worlds and you can see the first half-hour right here.

The Outer Worlds took the gaming community by storm when it released in October of last year, or as some refer to it, the Before Times. To keep the good times rolling, the team at Obsidian Entertainment have been working on the Peril of Gorgon DLC. Players can check out the first 30 minutes of gameplay from Peril on Gorgon below. Please take a look!

Peril on Gorgon gameplay – The Outer Worlds

Peril on Gorgon takes players to a brand new location in the universe that is The Outer Worlds. This asteroid used to be a science outpost for Halycon, before a series of experiments went wrong. After discovering a severed arm, players take off on their journey to find out exactly what happened.

As you can see from the gameplay featured above, Peril on Gorgon kicks off with a delivery to the Unreliable. This delivery contains the aforementioned arm, and with it, a recording from Lucky Montoya directing the player to Gorgon. This new rocky location features a gorgeous night time sky, with subtle purple glows and a violet moon in the distance.

There’s certainly something amiss about Gorgon. The lush building looks to be completely empty save for a single NPC who would rather you call her Minnie. After a chat with Minnie, the player ought to be left a little more enlightened about what’s happened here and what to do next.

The Outer Worlds’ Peril on Gorgon DLC is scheduled to release on September 9, 2020 across PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Make sure you check out the Shacknews The Outer Worlds page to find our full coverage of the game as well as the Peril on Gorgon DLC, including plenty of guides!