Warlock Shadebinder Stasis subclass detailed in Destiny 2: Beyond Light spotlight Bungie went into detail on the Stasis Warlock's Shadebinder subclass, along with the customization options players can explore through new Aspects and Fragments.

As Destiny 2 players prepare for the massive Beyond Light expansion in November, Bungie continues to give glimpses of all the new goods we’ll be able to enjoy when it arrives. The new icy and space-controlling Stasis element is a big part of the coming expansion and, in a new spotlight, Bungie gave us a full-on look at of what one of the Warlock subclasses of Stasis can do. Prepare to get familiar with the Warlock Shadebinder Stasis subclass and how you’ll be able to customize your playstyle with it.

Bungie dropped the Warlock Shadebinder Stasis subclass spotlight (say that three times fast) in a Bungie blog post on September 1, 2020. The subclass available to the Warlock’s Stasis element, Shadebinders are built to freeze enemies in their tracks and move on to bigger threats or shatter them into dust. The main component of the Shadebinder subclass is that the Warlock can summon a Stasis staff that can be used to immobilize foes. The Penumberal Blast melee attack utilizes the staff to freeze enemies for a short time, after which they can be punished for entering your space or you can simply remove them as a threat for a limited time.

In addition to weapons and gear, Destiny 2: Beyond Light will feature Aspects and Fragments equippable to subclasses like the Shadebinder to further customize your playstyle.

The Shadebinder Super, Shatter Shockwave, utilizes the freezing aspect of the Stasis staff to the fullest. A two-parter, the Warlock will begin by freezing enemies in an area with the staff. They will then detonate the Stasis staff’s crystal shard, shattering foes and disintegrating them.

In addition to the main attacks of the Shadebinder, Bungie also detailed how you can customize the subclasses with Aspects and Fragments. Both can be found as physical items by defeating enemies. The different Aspects will be specific to various subclasses, such as one aspect only being equippable on a Warlock Shadebinder or a Titan Stasis subclass. That said, Fragments are more freeform of class or subclass and can be slotted into Aspects to further augment your abilities. For instance, a certain Aspect can be slotted into the Stasis subclass to boost energy recharge on abilities, making them accessible more frequently.

With Destiny 2: Beyond Light coming on November 10, 2020, expect Bungie to drop even more spotlights highlighting Aspects, Fragments, and other subclasses outside the Warlock Shadebinder. We’ll be keeping an eye out for all the latest news and info here at Shacknews. Need to get ready for Beyond Light? Don’t forget to check our extensive array of Destiny 2 strategy guides and coverage.