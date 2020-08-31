Sans Luxe Apartments location - Wasteland 3 Having trouble finding the Sans Luxe Apartments in Wasteland 3? We can help.

The Sans Luxe Apartments are a pretty interesting place in Wasteland 3’s main hub town of Colorado Springs. Unavailable at the start of the game, once players gain access to this new interior, it can be a bit tough to locate. In this guide, we’ll break down exactly how to find the Sans Luxe Apartments and help out the frantic sounding manager, Rosie Wong.

Sans Luxe Apartments location

The Sans Luxe Apartments are just one of many locations found in the Downtown Colorado Springs area. This is the main hub area outside of Ranger HQ, and a place that you’ll visit quite a bit throughout your time in Wasteland 3.

How to access Sans Luxe Apartments

When you first arrive in Colorado Springs, you’ll be unable to access the Sans Luxe Apartments. In order to unlock the door, you’re going to need to sort out the Dorseys in the Garden of the Gods. Once that’s done, you can actually take part in a quest called Don’t You Be My Neighbor, which will task you with heading to the apartments to help Rosie out with a noise complaint. The Marshals aren’t too inclined to deal with it, and it actually yields some nice results, so you should definitely take part in it.

Where to find Sans Luxe Apartments

The San Luxes Apartments can be found behind the museum in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Now that you’ve got access, it’s time to talk about actually finding the apartments. If you open up your map, you’ll notice that there is a building at the very back of the museum. If you head to this building, you’ll find the entrance to the Sans Luxe Apartments. Interact with the intercom and Rosie will invite you in and tell you more about the quest. At this point you’ll have access to the complete area of the apartments, which contains several important characters for later quests and even a toaster that you can repair to acquire some goodies.

