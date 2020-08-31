New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Immortals: Fenyx Rising may be the new name of Ubisoft's Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft's mysteriously absent Gods & Monsters may finally be surfacing again, but a recent Taiwan rating leak called it 'Immortals: Fenyx Rising.'
TJ Denzer
2

It’s been quite a while since we heard any news about Ubisoft’s Greek mythology inspired adventure game, Gods & Monsters. Following a major delay, it would seem that the game may finally be peeking out of the ether again, but it seems to be going in a new direction as well. According to a recent leak, the game formerly known as “God & Monsters” may now be called Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

The Immortals: Fenyx Rising title was recently noticed in posting on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, as discovered by Gematsu on August 31, 2020. The game popped up with Ubisoft plastered all over it. This comes on top of the fact that Ubisoft previously mentioned that Gods & Monsters would also have a new name when it resurfaced “sometime this summer.” The timing of this listing alongside the connection to Ubisoft seems to strongly suggest that Immortals: Fenyx Rising is the new name for the game.

Players may recall that despite appearing back at E3 2019 with a cinematic trailer showing off a somewhat cartoonish and lighthearted take on doing battle with creatures of Greek Mythology, Gods & Monsters would also go on to be delayed alongside a collection of other games back in late 2019. Pushed back to “2020-21,” it’s been a while since we heard anything new about the game that was slated to be optimized for play on Google Stadia. With the end of the summer pretty much here and the Fall 2020 season about to kick off, we may be able to expect some new information from Ubisoft on Gods & Monsters… or Immortals: Fenyx Rising… fairly soon. Then again, it remains to be seen as Ubisoft has seen no shortage of trouble in recent months.

Whatever Immortals: Fenyx Rising is, stay tuned as we await further confirmation and information about the possible new titling of Gods & Monsters.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

