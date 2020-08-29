New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 3

We are firing up the old economic growth engine again. Let's turn around the global economy with a very special presentation of the second Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 3!
Asif Khan
The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 are set to continue tonight at 5:15 PM ET with a very special Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 3. We have gathered our Shacknews Livestream Productions team for a special video game challenge. Shacknews was hit by a wave of event cancelations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these talented folks have been adversely affected as they are experts in live event production. Tonight, we take a step towards repairing some of the damage that has been done by this awful virus. Let's turn around the global economy, Shacknews. Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - A/V Super Challenge 3:

  • Best total score after a five video game gauntlet wins the title of Shacknews A/V Super Champion.
  • Games being played:
    • Brawhalla
    • Tetris 99
    • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
    • Rocket League
  • All players are compensated equally for their time played in the tournament. This is just for bragging rights when we all get back together.

Thanks to our Shacknews Livestream Productions team for participating in tonight's special electronic sports competition.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with Bill, Clay, Alex, and Nevin once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 5:15 PM ET/ 2:15 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

