Brian Fargo talks Wasteland 3 inspirations & development journey

I’m a big fan of the Wasteland series. Hang around me long enough and I’ll tell you that the first video game I was ever paid to write about was Wasteland 2. So, when Wasteland 3 was announced, I was beyond stoked. With the release now having finally arrived, myself and Greg Burke met up with Brian Fargo via Discord to talk about the game, some of its inspirations, and how inXile brought such a reactive and immersive game to life.

The brunt of the interview is about 30 minutes or so and can be found in the video that we’ve embedded in this article. For the most part we talk about how Wasteland 2 helped revive the classic role-playing game market, and how inXile took the things that developers did with games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Pillars of Eternity and learned from those things to make Wasteland 3 even better.

We also touch on the writing team’s ability to push the line of what might be considered politically correct in our ever-changing online world, and how Brian Fargo helped reel things in to ensure that fans never felt like it was too much. Of course, one of the best things about Wasteland 3 is the way that the game world reacts to the player’s choices, which is something I talk about a lot in my Wasteland 3 review. We also speak with Brian about how the development team brought that to life, including some of the challenges that they had to face when trying to make sure every choice offered some kind of consequence.

For the full interview, I definitely recommend checking out the video we’ve included above. It was a joy to sit down with Brian Fargo and talk about the Wasteland series, and there’s definitely a lot of good stuff covered in the 30 minutes or so that we had to talk with him.

