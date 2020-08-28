New NBA 2K21 MyCareer and Neighborhood details revealed The latest 2K21 trailer sheds light on the MyCareer mode and Neighborhood design.

Just around the corner is NBA 2K21, the next installment in Take-Two’s annualized basketball sim franchise. A new trailer has been released, giving insight to the story that players will experience in MyCareer, 2K’s premiere game mode. It also provides our first look at the Neighborhood in 2K21, where players can meet and face-off online using their created players.

Over the past 10 years, MyCareer went from a neat side mode in the 2K games, the franchise’s central experience, allowing fans to scan their face in, create their own player, and go on a journey to the NBA MyCareer is 2K’s story mode. Usually featuring NBA stars and real-world celebrities, the MyCareer experience changes every year.

In the new trailer for NBA 2K21, we see the humble high school beginnings of the game’s protagonist. Nicknamed “Junior,” our character is the son of a widely beloved basketball player. Living in his shadow, players will work to live up to the expectations, while carving out their own destiny. The story will feature actors Michael K. Williams (The Wire), Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel, Blood Diamond) and Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy). We also see that NBA superstars Damien Lillard and Zion Williamson will be lending their voices to the game mode.

The story will follow Junior’s journey from high school, to college, and the NBA. During a sizzle reel, we see Michigan State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Florida, and Villanova among more as potential college choices. The trailer also confirms the return of the draft, with the player shaking Commissioner Adam Silver’s hand on stage after being selected by the Lakers.

NBA 2K21 will see the return of the draft in MyCareer mode.

The new 2K21 trailer also shows off the game’s park. Set in a downtown area close to the beach, this year’s neighborhood features the usual components - a pro-am arena, park courts, shops, and a gym. The neighborhood also includes a mural honoring the late Kobe Bryant, who also stars on the cover of the game’s Mamba Forever edition.

With 2K set to be a cross-generational game, the developer has already stated that the Xbox Series X and PS5 version of the basketball sim is being built from the ground up as something new and different. It’ll be interesting to see how much from this trailer carries over to both versions of the game. For the latest news on NBA 2K21, stick with us right here on Shacknews.