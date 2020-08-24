Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded adds new Games of Summer content New free content is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone this week.

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone chug along through Season 5, Infinity Ward continues to supply its player base with more content. The developer has announced Season 5 Reloaded, which features new Games of Summer content, an event that will run from August 28 through September 7. Free for all players, this update will add new skill trials, cosmetics, and game modes.

Infinity Ward posted to their official website to share the new content coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone. “Following Shadow Company’s explosive arrival to Verdansk, Games of Summer will arrive to challenge all Operators on their skills. Only the most talented will be rewarded with the spoils of the games; the prospect of which has invited a new reinforcement to the Coalition’s Warcom division.” the developer shared, tying the update into the game’s lore.

Warzone Season 5 adds new content to the battle royale, as well as standard Modern Warfare multiplayer.

The Games of Summer event will see players facing off in ways brand new to the CoD franchise. In skill trials, players will represent their respective country in challenges that test a variety of game skills, such as aiming. Players will receive medals for their performance, scoring points for their country. Players can also earn cosmetic rewards for participating in the Games of Summer event.

The update will also introduce the new Finn LMG gun to both Modern Warfare and Warzone. New game modes will also arrive for fans of standard multiplayer or battle royale. The Season 5 Reloaded update adds modes King Slayer (Warzone) and Ground War Reinforce (Multiplayer) to Modern Warfare.

As the game nears its one-year anniversary, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still receiving new and free content for its player base. As for Warzone, it seems as though the battle royale mode has a long life ahead of it, especially if recent Black Ops Cold War leaks are to be believed.