Overwatch, Wreckfest, and F1 2020 free to play for Xbox Live Gold members this weekend Get your multiplayer game on this weekend with three new titles to jump into: Overwatch, Wreckfest, and F1 2020.

Looking for something new to play this weekend? Microsoft has you covered.

If you're not planning on participating in the Shacknews Great Quakeholio Tournament 3, you can try out Overwatch: Origins Edition, Wreckfest, and F1 2020 this weekend if you're an Xbox live Gold subscriber. You get three free games to try, which is pretty awesome.

The free period starts today and will run through Sunday, August 23 at 11:59 PDT. In terms of Overwatch, you can play several games and pick up progress and items. Anything you earn will carry over should you decide to purchase the game. Love Lucioball and want to play it forever? Well, you can't play it forever, but you can play as Lucio if you slap some cash down. You've also got the Overwatch Summer Games event through August 25.

Wreckfest is a game near and dear to Shacknews' hearts, as you well know if you check out our regular Shackbattles. It's also up for grabs whether you want to drive a school bus, couch, or souped up ride around and decimate the competition. If you take it home and pay for it, you have to make sure you come to play with us at least once.

Finally, if it's more realistic racing you're after, F1 2020 is on sale for 30% off if you want to keep it, and it'll let you race to your heart's content.

We told you there were plenty of options for free games to play. If you decide to try some of them out, be sure to let us know in the comments below. There's a lot to love about weekends, and if you want some palate cleansing between Quake, these games will certainly do it for you.