Rocket League Tournaments getting revamp with free to play update Rocket League's tournament mode will receive a massive overhaul this Summer.

Rocket League has been going strong for over half a decade, as the game recently crossed five years since release. With the vehicular soccer game more popular than ever, developer Psyonix is ushering in a new era of Rocket League by making the game free to play later this summer. As a part of this new update, Rocket League will also be overhauling it’s Tournament feature, giving the mode a fresh makeover.

The Rocket League website fully details developer Psyonix’ plans to revamp Tournaments. With RLCS putting Rocket League in the forefront of competitive gaming, this redesigned tournament mode aims to give players the authentic Rocket League competitive experience.

Brackets will be single-elimination and composed of 32 players

Players can sign up for automatically scheduled Competitive Tournaments in the Tournament menu. Once it’s time to play, a tournament bracket composed of 32 teams is formed. Players will be matched up with similarly skilled opponents in this single-elimination bracket. Each round will be determined by a single match. The Semifinals and Finals however, will be determined by the best out of three games.

For those that see an early defeat in the tournament, each region will have several tournaments scheduled everyday, offering a few more chances to prove your skills. Also, there will be a “Second Chance” bracket for players that lose, or those that show up late for the tourney.

Tournament Credits can be used to purchase Cups and unlock new cosmetics.

The revamped Tournament Mode offers a plethora of exclusive rewards for Rocket League players. Everybody that makes it out of the first round will receive Tournament Credits, a new currency that can be used to purchase Cups. Cups will grant players a random customization item, such as decals, wheels, and goal explosions. Winning a tournament will give players a title that shows off the ranked tournament that they won.

Rocket League’s revamped Tournament Mode looks to rejuvenate the competitive scene for casual players. With Rocket League going free to play soon, expect a large influx of players looking to prove their skills. For more on Psyonix’ vehicular soccer game, visit the Rocket League topic page on Shacknews.