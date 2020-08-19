New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League Tournaments getting revamp with free to play update

Rocket League's tournament mode will receive a massive overhaul this Summer.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rocket League has been going strong for over half a decade, as the game recently crossed five years since release. With the vehicular soccer game more popular than ever, developer Psyonix is ushering in a new era of Rocket League by making the game free to play later this summer. As a part of this new update, Rocket League will also be overhauling it’s Tournament feature, giving the mode a fresh makeover. 

The Rocket League website fully details developer Psyonix’ plans to revamp Tournaments. With RLCS putting Rocket League in the forefront of competitive gaming, this redesigned tournament mode aims to give players the authentic Rocket League competitive experience. 

Brackets will be single-elimination and composed of 32 players

Players can sign up for automatically scheduled Competitive Tournaments in the Tournament menu. Once it’s time to play, a tournament bracket composed of 32 teams is formed. Players will be matched up with similarly skilled opponents in this single-elimination bracket. Each round will be determined by a single match. The Semifinals and Finals however, will be determined by the best out of three games. 

For those that see an early defeat in the tournament, each region will have several tournaments scheduled everyday, offering a few more chances to prove your skills. Also, there will be a “Second Chance” bracket for players that lose, or those that show up late for the tourney.

Tournament Credits can be used to purchase Cups and unlock new cosmetics.

The revamped Tournament Mode offers a plethora of exclusive rewards for Rocket League players. Everybody that makes it out of the first round will receive Tournament Credits, a new currency that can be used to purchase Cups. Cups will grant players a random customization item, such as decals, wheels, and goal explosions. Winning a tournament will give players a title that shows off the ranked tournament that they won. 

Rocket League’s revamped Tournament Mode looks to rejuvenate the competitive scene for casual players. With Rocket League going free to play soon, expect a large influx of players looking to prove their skills. For more on Psyonix’ vehicular soccer game, visit the Rocket League topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

