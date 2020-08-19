Red Bull announces League of Legends 1v1 Solo Q amateur tournament series, signups open In partnership with the League of Legends Championship Series, Red Bull has announced Solo Q 1v1 amateur tournament series, set to run through September and November.

League of Legends may be a team game, but that doesn’t keep players from wanting to flex how good they can be on their own with the game’s myriad champion roster. To that end, Red Bull is giving non-pro players a chance to prove their solo skills with a the Red Bull Solo Q 1v1 tournament series. The series of events is set to take place through September and November, featuring a wealth of competition of prizes.

Red Bull announced the Solo Q 1v1 amateur tournament series with an event website pretty recently, opening signups as well. Available to US players and beginning online on August 30, the Red Bull Solo Q 1v1 tournament series will allow amateur players to compete in a series of online qualifiers. The tournament format will see competitors meeting in the top lane of the Summoner’s Rift map where they’ll compete for 7 minutes. The goal will be to either score two champion kills, 100 minion kills, or destroy their opponent’s tower before time runs out, or hold one kill over their opponent by the end of the 7-minute mark to win the match.

Red Bull’s Solo Q tournament series will run through November where qualifiers will be whittled down to the nation’s top 8 players, who will compete in a bracket to see who is truly the best of the best in 1v1 play. Furthermore, winners in the qualifiers can score a variety of prizes, such as Red Bull Solo Q merchandise, keyboards, mice, and even gaming PCs for top qualifiers. Meanwhile, winners in the finals will be able to score cash prizes and even a coaching session with League of Legends Championship Series team Cloud9.

To celebrate the launch of the Solo Q tournament series, Red Bull has also released special edition cans of its energy drink with codes that will unlock unique League of Legends summoner icons and access to the Red Bull Solo Q leaderboards.

In a time where esports took quite a hit during the ongoing global pandemic, Red Bull’s Solo Q tournament series looks like a great opportunity for players of all kinds to flex their skills and have fun with a shot at good prizes to go with it. Be sure to check out the Battlefy page for the tournament to see a list of dates for qualifiers, sign-up, and check out the FAQ pages for a slate of other details. Stay tuned to Shacknews for other League of Legends coverage and changes in the game throughout the tournament series as well. Good luck, good games, and may the best player win.