Another Marvel's Avengers datamine reveals Black Panther, Dr. Strange, & more heroes Yet another Avengers datamine alludes to a wealth of new characters joining the roster.

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is letting players jump into the action as some of the most beloved characters in pop culture. Being a live service game, the developer plans to continuously add new content to this cooperative action-adventure title over the course of its lifespan. We already know about plans to add Spider-Man and Hawkeye to the game’s roster post-launch, but a recent datamine indicates that Black Panther, Ant Man, and more are headed to Marvel’s Avengers.

We recently reported on a datamine conducted on the Marvel’s Avengers beta that revealed She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, and War Machine as upcoming playable characters in Crystal Dynamics’ superhero game. Well, those sleuthy fans aren’t done just yet, as the latest Marvel’s Avengers datamine includes a long list of familiar heroes.

Doctor Strange is among the characters reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers.

All of the playable heroes revealed in the Marvel’s Avengers datamine:

Ant Man

The Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She-Hulk

War Machine

As with the original roster leak, this second datamine comes from Reddit user u/6plus4equals52. This list includes several of the characters that you’d expect to eventually show up in an Avengers game, with many of those listed above seeing a rise in popularity following MCU appearances.

If all of the datamined names are to be coming to the game, it’ll be fascinating to see how size-changing characters like Ant Man and The Wasp fit into Avengers’ combat. Other notable additions include magic-users Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, as well as King of Wakanda Black Panther.

Ant Man and The Wasp are pivotal members of the Avengers and could appear as playable characters in the game.

The datamined characters easily more than doubles the current roster of the game, meaning we could be in for a truly vast cast of playable heroes once this is all said and done with. As more characters are officially announced by Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, we’ll have those details for you right here on Shacknews.