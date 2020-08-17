Another Marvel's Avengers datamine reveals Black Panther, Dr. Strange, & more heroes

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is letting players jump into the action as some of the most beloved characters in pop culture. Being a live service game, the developer plans to continuously add new content to this cooperative action-adventure title over the course of its lifespan. We already know about plans to add Spider-Man and Hawkeye to the game’s roster post-launch, but a recent datamine indicates that Black Panther, Ant Man, and more are headed to Marvel’s Avengers.

We recently reported on a datamine conducted on the Marvel’s Avengers beta that revealed She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, and War Machine as upcoming playable characters in Crystal Dynamics’ superhero game. Well, those sleuthy fans aren’t done just yet, as the latest Marvel’s Avengers datamine includes a long list of familiar heroes.

Doctor Strange is among the characters reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers.
All of the playable heroes revealed in the Marvel’s Avengers datamine:

  • Ant Man
  • The Wasp
  • Vision
  • Black Panther
  • Doctor Strange
  • Falcon
  • Mar-Vell
  • Mockingbird
  • Quake
  • Winter Soldier
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Captain Marvel
  • Kate Bishop
  • She-Hulk
  • War Machine

As with the original roster leak, this second datamine comes from Reddit user u/6plus4equals52. This list includes several of the characters that you’d expect to eventually show up in an Avengers game, with many of those listed above seeing a rise in popularity following MCU appearances. 

If all of the datamined names are to be coming to the game, it’ll be fascinating to see how size-changing characters like Ant Man and The Wasp fit into Avengers’ combat. Other notable additions include magic-users Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, as well as King of Wakanda Black Panther. 

Ant Man and The Wasp are pivotal members of the Avengers and could appear as playable characters in the game.
The datamined characters easily more than doubles the current roster of the game, meaning we could be in for a truly vast cast of playable heroes once this is all said and done with. As more characters are officially announced by Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, we’ll have those details for you right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

