Beat Saber brings Linkin Park to VR today

Jump into Beat Saber today to play through some of Linkin Park's best songs from throughout the entirety of their early discography.

Brittany Vincent
4

Ready to get your rock on? Is the desire to rock out crawling in your skin? You'll want to jump into Beat Saber today to try out the Linkin Park Music Pack, which represents the game's biggest music pack so far.

The new Linkin Park collection brings 11 of the band's classic songs to Beat Saber, which translates to 55 beatmaps in total, according to the official PlayStation Blog announcement. These tracks stem from Hybrid Theory, Meteora, and Minutes to Midnight. You can purchase the entire pack or you can choose your favorite songs to download one by one.

The song list includes the following:

  • Bleed It Out
  • Breaking the Habit
  • Faint
  • Given Up
  • In The End
  • New Divide
  • Numb
  • One Step Closer
  • Papercut
  • Somewhere I Belong
  • What I’ve Done

The Beat Saber team also did something different for this song drop, adding a new game environment to the fold. You get to play within a "fully-enclosed game area" inspired by the "One Step Closer" music video tunnel scene, along with a four-color lighting scheme. The entirety of the stage is a tribute to Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory album.

If you're a Linkin Park fan, check out the songs today and honor the late Chester Bennington today. For those about to rock, we salute you. 

