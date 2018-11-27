Beat Saber VR dev Beat Games acquired by Facebook
Facebook is getting into its own rhythm, as it acquires Beat Saber creators Beat Games.
Hey look ma, Panic! made it...onto Beat Saber, with an upcoming song pack out next week.
Hit VR game Beat Saber breaks free of Early Access to make its proper PC release later this month, giving players access to the new Level Editor.
Beat Saber will be available as part of Oculus Quest's first lineup of launch titles when it debuts.
The Shack Staff discusses some of the games they'd opt for when introducing someone to video games.
Beat Saber will go down as one of the virtual reality market's first killer apps after moving over one million copies.
Players have really taken to Job Simulator and Beat Saber for PlayStation VR.
Beat Saber is one of VR's first killer apps and that earns it Best VR Game of 2018 from Shacknews. Do you have the moves for this virtual reality rhythm game?
League of Legends hit track Pop/Stars from fictionary group K/DA is now playable in VR sensation Beat Saber.
Beats and bullets in a big box bundle full of joy are arriving just in time for the holidays.