Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 14: QuakeCon leftovers

Last week was a lot of fun with QuakeCon 2020 sales all over the place. It's now a week later and QuakeCon is over. However, a few of those sales are still up and running. Specifically, you can catch the QuakeCon leftovers over on GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical. If you missed out on last week's deals, this is your last chance to pick up games like DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, or the old-school classics at a discount.
Elsewhere, Steam is settling down with some LEGO bricks. So be sure to catch the full LEGO Sale all weekend. Meanwhile, Blizzard still have Overwatch on sale as part of its Summer Games event, Fanatical has the Pillars of Eternity 2 Obsidian Edition at its lowest price ever, Humble has a massive Killing Floor bundle that collects the full franchise, and the Epic Games Store has Remnant: From the Ashes available absolutely free.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Bethesda
To celebrate Quakecon, Bethesda is giving away free copies of Quake 2 until the end of the day on Friday, followed by Quake 3 for 72 hours! Open the Bethesda launcher to claim your copy.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
Blizzard
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Remnant: From the Ashes - FREE until 8/20
- The Alto Collection - FREE until 8/20
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
Fanatical
Fanatical has kicked off its Summer Sale. Spend $10 and receive a select bonus game absolutely free!
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (73% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Summer Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Control [Epic] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Fallout 76 - $18.39 (54% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $33.74 (25% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $51.99 (48% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- The Yakuza Bundle [Steam] - $26.49 (62% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- The King of Fighters 14 Steam Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $5.74 (77% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction [Steam] - $7.19 (82% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $15.29 (66% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Torchlight I + II [Steam] - $3.99 (88% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $13.79 (54% off)
- Uno [UPlay] - $2.79 (72% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Fanatical Summer Sale.
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.67 (60% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.39 (68% off)
GamersGate
- DOOM Eternal - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $20.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Quakecon Sale
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (67% off)
- Prey - $7.49 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the GOG.com Quakecon Sale.
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $1.99 (90% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Outlast 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.37 (42% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $2.69 (70% off)
- Alan Wake - $4.49 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Quakecon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 Wastelanders - $19.98 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Rage 2 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection [Steam] - $24.00 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Quakecon Sale.
- EA Publisher Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $14.24 (29% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Battlefield 5 [Origin] - $14.06 (65% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $14.06 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.40 (62% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Origin] - $19.00 (52% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming EA Publisher Sale.
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.23 (73% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.60 (78% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.80 (78% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.
Pay $1 or more for Killing Floor, along with the Mrs. Foster, Robot Special Character, Ash Harding, The Chickenator, and Reggie the Rocker DLC packs. Pay more than the average $10.48 for Killing Floor 2, along with the Foster Classic, Commando Chicken, Clot Backpack, Compound Bow, Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3 (Us vs. Them Total Conflict Pack), Community Weapons Pack, Nightfall Character Pack, and Camo Weapons DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Killing Floor Incursion, along with the Killing Floor 2 Wasteland Bundle, Briar's Bobby Bundle, Tanaka's Biker Bundle, Hazmat Suit Bundle, DAR Assault Armor Bundle, Pajama Bundle, Cardboard Knight Bundle, Witch Hunter Outfit Bundle, Santa's Helper Outfit Bundle, Foster's Favorites Weapon Skin Pack, Mrs. Foster, Badass Santa Bundle, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle, and Yuletide Horror Weapon Skin Bundle DLC packs; the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Upgrade; and the Killing Floor Neon Character, Neon Weapons, Golden Weapons, Outbreak Character, and Golden Weapon Pack 2 DLC packs. These activate on Steam, while Killing Floor Incursion requires a VR headset.
Or Pay $1 or more for Arma X: Anniversary Edition, Fairy Tales About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya, Take on Mars, Carrier Command: Gaea Mission, and Take On Helicopters. Pay more than the average $17.76 for Arma 3, Y Lands Exploration Pack, UFO: Afterlight, and Original War. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Arma 3 Apex, Jets, Tac-Ops Mission Pack, and Marksmen DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Racing Sale
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $9.97 (75% off)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- MotoGP 20 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kartkraft [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Crew 2 [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Racing Sale.
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.59 (72% off)
Origin
- Games Galore Sale
- Rocket Arena - $4.99 (83% off)
- Rocket Arena Mythic Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 5 Year 2 Edition - $16.66 (67% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $23.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (65% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Origin Games Galore Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Bargain Bin Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- For Honor - $6.00 (60% off)
- Trials Rising - $6.00 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $8.50 (66% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.40 (66% off)
- Steep - $7.50 (75% off)
- Zombi - $5.00 (75% off)
- Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - $3.40 (66% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Bargain Bin Sale.
Steam
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (20% off)
- Parkasaurus - $19.99 (20% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Rocket Arena - $5.09 (83% off)
- LEGO Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from Steam's LEGO Sale.
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% of)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $22.48 (25% off)
- Battlefield 5 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Endless Space 2 Collection - $21.03 (76% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.37 (42% off)
- Football Manager 2020 - $16.99 (66% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Battle Brothers - $9.90 (67% off)
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game [Steam Early Access] - $9.09 (30% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
