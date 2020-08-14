Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 14: QuakeCon leftovers

Last week was a lot of fun with QuakeCon 2020 sales all over the place. It's now a week later and QuakeCon is over. However, a few of those sales are still up and running. Specifically, you can catch the QuakeCon leftovers over on GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical. If you missed out on last week's deals, this is your last chance to pick up games like DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, or the old-school classics at a discount.

Elsewhere, Steam is settling down with some LEGO bricks. So be sure to catch the full LEGO Sale all weekend. Meanwhile, Blizzard still have Overwatch on sale as part of its Summer Games event, Fanatical has the Pillars of Eternity 2 Obsidian Edition at its lowest price ever, Humble has a massive Killing Floor bundle that collects the full franchise, and the Epic Games Store has Remnant: From the Ashes available absolutely free.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Bethesda

To celebrate Quakecon, Bethesda is giving away free copies of Quake 2 until the end of the day on Friday, followed by Quake 3 for 72 hours! Open the Bethesda launcher to claim your copy.

The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Fanatical has kicked off its Summer Sale. Spend $10 and receive a select bonus game absolutely free!

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Vampyr, Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor Hide & Seek Collection, Wargroove, Call of Cthulhu, Little Big Workshop, Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition, Automachef, Through the Darkest of Times, American Fugitive, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, We Were Here Together, and A Case of Distrust. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before September 4.

Pay $1 or more for Killing Floor, along with the Mrs. Foster, Robot Special Character, Ash Harding, The Chickenator, and Reggie the Rocker DLC packs. Pay more than the average $10.48 for Killing Floor 2, along with the Foster Classic, Commando Chicken, Clot Backpack, Compound Bow, Community Weapon Pack 2, Community Weapon Pack 3 (Us vs. Them Total Conflict Pack), Community Weapons Pack, Nightfall Character Pack, and Camo Weapons DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive Killing Floor Incursion, along with the Killing Floor 2 Wasteland Bundle, Briar's Bobby Bundle, Tanaka's Biker Bundle, Hazmat Suit Bundle, DAR Assault Armor Bundle, Pajama Bundle, Cardboard Knight Bundle, Witch Hunter Outfit Bundle, Santa's Helper Outfit Bundle, Foster's Favorites Weapon Skin Pack, Mrs. Foster, Badass Santa Bundle, Headshot FX Pack 1, Headshot FX Pack 2, Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle, and Yuletide Horror Weapon Skin Bundle DLC packs; the Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Upgrade; and the Killing Floor Neon Character, Neon Weapons, Golden Weapons, Outbreak Character, and Golden Weapon Pack 2 DLC packs. These activate on Steam, while Killing Floor Incursion requires a VR headset.

Or Pay $1 or more for Arma X: Anniversary Edition, Fairy Tales About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya, Take on Mars, Carrier Command: Gaea Mission, and Take On Helicopters. Pay more than the average $17.76 for Arma 3, Y Lands Exploration Pack, UFO: Afterlight, and Original War. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Arma 3 Apex, Jets, Tac-Ops Mission Pack, and Marksmen DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam