New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Play Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 for free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold

Try out both games for free this weekend as long as you have an active Xbox Live Gold account to do it up with.
Brittany Vincent
1

Looking for something new to play? If you're an Xbox owner with Xbox Live Gold, you can get your hands on two new titles to play for free this weekend.

Those games include both Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5, two very different games. I suppose that, viewed through a certain lens, they're both types of "competitions" with one between superheroes and the other between race cars.

Both games will be free to download and play from today through August 16, and if you decide you like both of them, they're both on sale for you to pick up and add to your collection permanently. Injustice 2 is just $9.99 and NASCAR Heat 5 is $39.99.

Additionally, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play this weekend for Xbox One players as well as PC and Mac users, from now through August 19 and for PlayStation 4 users until August 20.

Be sure to let us know if you end up taking advantage of this free game situation, as all three games have plenty to offer, even if you've got newer triple-A titles to jump into. It's always good to go back to older catalogue titles sometimes, too. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola