Play Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5 for free this weekend with Xbox Live Gold

Looking for something new to play? If you're an Xbox owner with Xbox Live Gold, you can get your hands on two new titles to play for free this weekend.

Those games include both Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5, two very different games. I suppose that, viewed through a certain lens, they're both types of "competitions" with one between superheroes and the other between race cars.

Both games will be free to download and play from today through August 16, and if you decide you like both of them, they're both on sale for you to pick up and add to your collection permanently. Injustice 2 is just $9.99 and NASCAR Heat 5 is $39.99.

Additionally, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play this weekend for Xbox One players as well as PC and Mac users, from now through August 19 and for PlayStation 4 users until August 20.

Be sure to let us know if you end up taking advantage of this free game situation, as all three games have plenty to offer, even if you've got newer triple-A titles to jump into. It's always good to go back to older catalogue titles sometimes, too.