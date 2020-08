Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes All the Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes you could ever need to unlock weapons, God mode, and more.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has stood the test of time and despite the fact that the game has been out for over 7 years, across multiple generations of consoles, players still keep diving in and playing through Michael, Franklin, and Trevor’s epic adventure. Whether you’re just getting started, or just looking to have a little fun in the game’s singleplayer campaign, knowing all the available Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes could prove useful to those looking to take some shortcuts.

You can't use any of the GTA 5 cheat codes in GTA Online.

There are a multitude of cheat codes available for GTA 5 and we’ve rounded them all up in the massive table below. To help make things easier to follow, you’ll find that each code is broken down to include the key configuration and code that you need to enter whether you’re playing on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. We’ve even included the phone code for many of them as well.

A quick note before we get started. Console gamers will only need to enter the button configurations that we’ve listed below to activate different cheats. Players on PC, however, will need to hit the Tilde Key (~) to bring up the command console and then type in the command that is listed in the PC box of each cheat code. Alternatively, you can also bring up the phone on any platform and enter the phone numbers included to activate the cheats. Now that you understand exactly how the system works, let’s go over all the cheat codes available to you.

Unfortunately, if you're looking for a cheat that gives you money in Grand Theft Auto 5, then you're out of luck. There aren't any cheats out there for that kind of thing and all the third-party money generators you see online shouldn't be trusted. You also can't use these cheats in GTA Online, so keep that in mind.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Cheat Codes Cheat Code Name PlayStation Xbox PC Phone Increase Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT FUGITIVE 1-999-3844-8483 [1-999-FUGITIVE] Lower Wanted Level R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT LAWYERUP 1-999-5299-3787 [1-999-LAWYERUP] Max Health and Armor CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB TURTLE 1-999-887-853 [1-999-TURTLE] God Mode (lasts 5 minutes) RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y PAINKILLER 1-999-7246-545-537 [1-999-PAINKILLER] Spawn Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB SKYDIVE 1-999-759-3483 [1-999-SKYDIVE] Recharge Special Ability X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A POWERUP 1-999-769-3787 [1-999-POWERUP] Activate Drunk Mode TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT LIQUOR 1-999-547-861 [1-999-LIQUOR] Swim Fast LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT GOTGILLS 1-999-4684-4557 [1-999-GOTGILLS] Run Fast TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X CATCHME 1-999-2288-463 [1-999-CATCHME] Give All Weapons and Ammo TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB TOOLUP 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP] Super Jump Mode LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT HOPTOIT 1-999-467-8648 [1-999-HOPTOIT] Skyfall Mode L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT SKYFALL 1-999-759-3255 [1-999-SKYFALL] Explosive Bullets RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB HIGHEX 1-999-444-439 [1-999-HIGHEX] Slow Motion Aim (3 different levels) SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A DEADEYE 1-999-3323-393 [1-999-DEADEYE] Exploding Melee Attacks RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT HOTHANDS 1-999-4684-2637 [1-999-HOTHANDS] Sliding Cars TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB SNOWDAY 1-999-7669-329 [1-999-SNOWDAY] Change Weather (cycles through options) R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X MAKEITRAIN 1-999-625-348-7246 [1-999-MAKEITRAIN] Low Gravity Mode LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT FLOATER 1-999-356-2837 [1-999-FLOATER] Black Cellphone Mode (explosions and other things) N/A N/A N/A 1-999-367-3767 [1-999-EMPEROR or 1-999-EMP-DROP] Slow Motion Mode TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB SLOWMO 1-999-756-966 [1-999-SLOWMO] Incendiary Ammo L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB INCENDIARY 1-999-462-363-4279 [1-999-INCENDIARY] Start Director Mode N/A N/A JRTALENT 1-999-5782-5368 [1-999-JRTALENT] Spawn Duke O'Death (requires unlocking first) N/A N/A DEATHCAR 1-999-3328-4227 [1-999-DEATHCAR] Spawn Kraken Sub (requires unlocking first) N/A N/A BUBBLES 1-999-282-2537 [1-999-BUBBLES] Spawn Stunt Plane CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y BARNSTORM 1-999-227-678-676 [1-999-BARNSTORM] Spawn Buzzard Attack Heli CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y BUZZOFF 1-999-2899-633 [1-999-BUZZOFF] Spawn Limo R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT VINEWOOD 1-999-8463-9663 [1-999-VINEWOOD] Spawn Sanchez CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB OFFROAD 1-999-633-7623 [1-999-OFFROAD] Spawn Trashmaster Truck CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT TRASHED 1-999-8727-433 [1-999-TRASHED] Spawn PCJ Motorbike R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB ROCKET 1-999-762-538 [1-999-ROCKET] Spawn Golf Cart CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A HOLEIN1 1-999-4653-461 [1-999-HOLEIN1] Spawn Dodo Seaplane (requires unlocking first) N/A N/A EXTINCT 1-999-398-4628 [1-999-EXTINCT] Spawn Crop Duster RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB FLYSPRAY 1-999-3597-7729 [1-999-FLYSPRAY] Spawn Rapid GT R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT RAPIDGT 1-999-727-4348 [1-999-RAPIDGT] Spawn Comet R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB COMET 1-999-266-38 [1-999-COMET] Spawn BMX Bike LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT BANDIT 1-999-226-348 [1-999-BANDIT]

As you can see, you've got plenty of options available to you with all the cheat codes that Rockstar has included.