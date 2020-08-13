Are GTA 5 money generators safe? Looking to get more money in Grand Theft Auto 5 and wondering if all these money generators are safe? Here's what you need to know.

Despite the seven years that have passed since Grand Theft Auto 5 released, many players continue to find themselves struggling to get their hands on more money in the game. This has led to many turning to third-party options, including some GTA 5 money generator sites. But are these GTA 5 money generators safe and should you provide your Rockstar Games info to access them? Here’s what you should know.

Are GTA 5 money generators safe?

Okay, let’s get this right out the door. Third-party GTA 5 money generators are not safe. Anything that asks for you to provide your Rockstar Games login and then provide additional human verification is a scam. There is no way to generate money for Grand Theft Auto 5’s campaign or for GTA Online. These are basic scams that are trying to get access to your account so that they can lock you out.

You'll need money to afford the finer things in GTA 5, but money generators are not the way to go about getting it.

If you’re really looking to get more money in Grand Theft Auto 5’s singleplayer, then your best bet is to play the stock market and take on Lester’s Assassination missions. We’ll cover that a bit more in-depth in later guides, but for now you just need to know that there is no quick and easy way to earn money in GTA 5.

Looking to complete the Solomon's film props collectibles list? Let us help.

The same stands for GTA Online. Money generators are a scam intended to steal your info, so do not enter your information into these sites. The only way to get more money in GTA Online quickly is to purchase Shark Cards, which come in a variety of different options up to a couple million dollars. Either way, if you want money in GTA Online or GTA 5’s campaign, then you’re going to need to put in the work.

Now that you know that GTA 5 money generators aren’t safe, make sure you check out the rest of our Grand Theft Auto 5 topic for even more helpful information and news about the game.