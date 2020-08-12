ShackStream: RIP Flopza Today's episode of the ShackStream celebrates the premature euthanasia of one of the greatest arcade racing games ever released, Forza Horizon 3.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode offers an emotional look at the beloved racing game that Microsoft will be taking behind the shed to put down soon, Forza Horizon 3.

Grab a beer, put your feet up, and get ready to enjoy an afternoon of high-speed thrills and chills. Tears are allowed, as this will be an emotional stream as we say goodbye to an old friend that will be gone much too soon. RIP

The fun kicks off at 05:15 PM ET (2:15 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



