Rocket League offers a closer look at cross-platform progression Get to know how playing Rocket League will break down across different platforms with its upcoming update.

Can't wait to play Rocket League with its new cross-platform progression feature? It's on its way, as of the game's next update. When that update drops, you'll be able to share your Rocket Pass progress, Competitive Rank, and inventory across each platform that you play on.

To prepare players for the new hotness, Psyonix took to the official Rocket League blog to expand upon what kind of cross-platform benefits are coming with the new update. One major aspect is the Shared Inventory. For each platform you link to your Epic Games account, you'll have a Shared Inventory system. However, there will be some exceptions to the rule that were lined out in the blog post.

Shared Across Platforms

All earned free drops (Common Items, Event Items)

Season Rewards & Titles

Rocket Pass Items

Item Shop Purchases

Blueprints and items built from blueprints

All Rocket League-branded DLC included in the Legacy Pack

Not Shared

Platform-Exclusive Items: e.g., Sweet Tooth, Hogsticker, Armadillo, Mario and Luigi NSR, and Samus' Gunship

Ultimate Edition On-Disc DLC: Batman/DC Superheroes Pack

Premium DLC Packs: licensed content that was previously available in the Showroom (e.g., Back To The Future, Jurassic World, DC Superheroes, Fast and the Furious, Ghostbusters, Knight Rider, etc.)

Credits and Esports tokens balances

You'll also be able to use any purchased DLC Packs on the same platform you got them on. Psyonix is currently working to make any Premium DLC available across platforms as well, but it won't be possible as soon as the free-to-play update launches.

There's also the prospect of player-to-player trading, which will be added with the new update. As a measure against fraud, purchased items can only be traded on the platform you purchased them on. Be sure to keep this in mind, as it may complicate matters if you plan on trading.

Cross-platform progression is set to come to Rocket League later this summer. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for additional updates as they come out.