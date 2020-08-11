Xbox Series X planned for launch in November Even though Halo Infinite has been delayed, that doesn't mean the Xbox Series X has been.

Get ready to start putting away some extra cash in your bank account, because Microsoft has finally confirmed when we'll be able to take home an Xbox Series X.

In case you were worried that other things might have been thrown into jeopardy today, the official Xbox Wire blog posted a blog confirming that the new series will indeed be debuting this November.

This new update comes right after 343 Industries took to Twitter to announce that Halo Infinite had been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft wants you to know that you won't have a similar wait for the Xbox Series X, and there will still be "thousands of games to play" in the meantime.

Microsoft noted that there are still "more than 50 new games" planned for this year, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more coming to Xbox Series X, leaning heavily on Xbox Game Pass to push games that aren't related to Halo since it won't be available at launch.

Though it's obviously good news that the Xbox Series X will be available this November (though we don't have preorder information or a date just yet), it calls into question what will happen with buyers looking for exclusives to sway their buying decisions.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.