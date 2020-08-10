Street Fighter series Executive Producer Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom Longtime lead and arguably the face of Street Fighter at Capcom Yoshinori Ono will be exiting the company this summer and leaving the franchise in newer hands.

In the many, many years that Street Fighter has been around, there have been countless people that worked on it, but one face of the team on Capcom’s star fighting franchise remained constant: Executive Produceer and Brand Manager Yoshinori Ono. It’s hard to imagine a Street Fighter game or event without Ono on deck, but that appears to be what’s coming. Yoshinori Ono has announced an upcoming resignation from Capcom that will be effective before the end of this Summer.

Yoshinori Ono announced his resignation from Capcom on his personal Twitter on August 9, 2020. Although no particular reason is cited for Ono’s exit, his statement acknowledged the Capcom Pro Tour, which has seen a hefty change in format in 2020 given issues of travel and health with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ono also took the time to thank everyone who been a part of his efforts at Capcom or with Street Fighter. Ono was first credited on Saturday Night Slam Masters and worked on Street Fighter Alpha soon after. He has been a major part of every Street Fighter game since.

Given his previous health issues over the years, it may be for the best for Yoshinori Ono’s continued wellbeing. Nonetheless, Ono’s exit from Capcom marks a major departure for the franchise. From in-game design decisions such as ongoing seasonal content in Street Fighter 5 to the format, design, and execution of Capcom-sponsored major events like the Capcom Pro Tour and Capcom Cup, Yoshinori Ono’s hands have been in most things Street Fighter, arguably for better or worse. But regardless of where one stands on Street Fighter or its tournaments, Ono had become a largely recognizable figure among the fighting game community - a sense that can be felt in full if you scan through even the few of the replies to his announcement of resignation.

A Street Fighter franchise without Yoshinori Ono sounds strange and sad, but Shacknews wishes the longtime producer good health and thanks in his exit from the company. May the franchise fall into hands capable of filling the large hole left behind by Ono’s exit.