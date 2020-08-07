Ghost of Tsushima now second-highest in lifetime sales for PS4 first-party games in Japan It looks like becoming the Ghost is something that plenty of fans are interested in doing, especially for Japanese audiences.

Ghost of Tsushima may only have launched around three weeks ago, but it's already cemented itself as one of Japan's best-selling PlayStation 4 first-party games of all time.

According to industry analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter, the game is now the second best-selling game in terms of lifetime numbers for a first-party studio in Japan on PlayStation 4. The game before it is Marvel's Spider-Man, though this is still certainly an important feat to be celebrated.

“After only three weeks of sales Ghost of Tsushima is already the 2nd best selling game lifetime for a PlayStation first party studio in Japan on PS4,” he wrote. “#1 is Spider-Man, however at roughly 300k physical sales Ghost of Tsushima isn’t far behind and will surpass it in the coming weeks.”

It's quite clear Sucker Punch's newest adventure has done extremely well for itself, but then that's to be expected when the product is high quality, and offers some exciting, cinematic gameplay.

Our own Blake Morse reviewed Ghost of Tsushima, and he awarded it a 9 out of 10:

"While Ghost of Tsushima has a few of the standard pop-ins and visual glitches that are common to most open-world games this is still one of the most beautiful and fluid titles I’ve ever played. While I did have a few moments of frustration, usually brought on by camera angle issues, they are almost completely forgivable when I look at the overall package. There’s just too much here to like and none of it feels tacked on or a time-filler. It’s wonderfully balanced and doesn’t punish you for needing to attempt something more than once. And, even with the camera working against me, I was able to become a masterful samurai. Perhaps Ghost of Tsushima isn’t a perfect cherry blossom, but it is pretty damn close as far as I’m concerned."

