Xbox Live Gold gives all players a free multiplayer weekend All Xbox One players will have access to online play for a limited time this weekend.

There have been several rumors suggesting that Microsoft plans to do away with its paid online subscription. With Game Pass at the forefront of all the company's latest moves, it’s not wild to think that it may just open up Xbox Gold for all. The company has added a bit of a fuel to this fire, as Microsoft has announced that its online multiplayer service will be free for all players this weekend.

Microsoft shared the news via Xbox Wire. As a part of their ongoing Summer Mode event, players can engage in online play free of charge for the next four days. Titled Big Gaming Weekend, the event will begin on August 6 and conclude on August 10. In addition to offering free online play, Microsoft is also unlocking a bunch of games for players to download and enjoy during the free weekend.

Games unlocked for Big Gaming Weekend:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Console)

Gears 5 (Console and PC)

Black Desert (Console)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Console)

Monster Hunter World (Console)

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (Console)

Borderlands 3 (Console)

Subnautica (Console and PC)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Console)

Ark: Survival Evolved (Console and PC)

If you or somebody you own an Xbox One but aren't subscribed to Xbox Live, now is the time to shine and show off those skills. It’s been heavily rumored that Microsoft is planning to make the Xbox Live subscription free in the future, as they " target="_blank" rel="noopener">recently addressed. Some may theorize that this free weekend will give Microsoft an idea of what a subscription-less online experience would look like.

For more on Xbox and the current state of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, be sure to visit us here at Shacknews.