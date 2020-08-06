New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Live Gold gives all players a free multiplayer weekend

All Xbox One players will have access to online play for a limited time this weekend.
Donovan Erskine
There have been several rumors suggesting that Microsoft plans to do away with its paid online subscription. With Game Pass at the forefront of all the company's latest moves, it’s not wild to think that it may just open up Xbox Gold for all. The company has added a bit of a fuel to this fire, as Microsoft has announced that its online multiplayer service will be free for all players this weekend.

Microsoft shared the news via Xbox Wire. As a part of their ongoing Summer Mode event, players can engage in online play free of charge for the next four days. Titled Big Gaming Weekend, the event will begin on August 6 and conclude on August 10. In addition to offering free online play, Microsoft is also unlocking a bunch of games for players to download and enjoy during the free weekend.

Games unlocked for Big Gaming Weekend:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Console)
  • Gears 5 (Console and PC)
  • Black Desert (Console)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Console)
  • Monster Hunter World (Console)
  • Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (Console)
  • Borderlands 3 (Console)
  • Subnautica (Console and PC)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Console)
  • Ark: Survival Evolved (Console and PC)

If you or somebody you own an Xbox One but aren't subscribed to Xbox Live, now is the time to shine and show off those skills. It’s been heavily rumored that Microsoft is planning to make the Xbox Live subscription free in the future, as they " target="_blank" rel="noopener">recently addressed. Some may theorize that this free weekend will give Microsoft an idea of what a subscription-less online experience would look like. 

For more on Xbox and the current state of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, be sure to visit us here at Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

