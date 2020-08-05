Marvel's Avengers will get PS Plus-exclusive content for DLC heroes If you want to make sure your Avengers are looking good, make sure you take advantage of all this extra gear up for grabs.

Marvel's Avengers will be offering vanilla PS4 players and those with PS Plus subscriptions a special bonus for jumping into the game when it releases later this year.

As announced by way of the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation players will get special exclusive content for 30 days after Marvel's Avengers releases for all DLC heroes. PS Plus users have additional goodies coming down the pipeline.

"When it comes to cosmetics, PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each Super Hero as they are released – this is also for the six launch heroes," the announcement blog proclaimed.

"In addition, we also have rewards for those with a PlayStation Plus subscription. For each Super Hero added to the game post-launch, Hawkeye included, all PS Plus members will receive a free bundle that contains a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits to celebrate the addition of another Avenger to the roster. At launch, we’ll have a free bundle for Ms. Marvel available for PS Plus members to embiggen our love for Kamala!"

That's a pretty great selection of content, especially if you're interested in keeping your Avengers looking fly at all times. Of course, PlayStation users will get to play the beta first as well. Anyone who preordered on PS4 will get to jump into the beta from August 7 through August 9, with preloading available on August 6.

After that, it'll finally be time for everyone to play via the oncoming Open Beta, which will be available for all PlayStation players from August 14 through August 16 as well as August 21 through August 23. You don't need PlayStation Plus to participate.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates as well as our own expriences with the game.