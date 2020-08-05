Microsoft and Samsung team up for Xbox Game Pass on Android The partnership will culminate in a unique Xbox Game Pass app for the upcoming flagship phone, Galaxy Note 20.

As we barrel toward the new generation of consoles later this year, we're starting to see more synergy between brands – namely, between Xbox Game Pass and mobile devices.

With the debut of the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung announced a new partnership with Xbox to bring users a special version of Xbox Game Pass. The two brands' collaboration means that Samsung's Galaxy Store will feature the new app, which will allow Xbox users to purchase DLC and other content straight from their phone as well as use tokens to do so.

In contrast, you won't be able to use the Xbox Game Pass on the Google Play Store to do the same things. This is clearly a special type of relationship that allows the two brands to form a reliable partnership. Samsung will also make a special gaming bundle for the Galaxy Note 20 available that offers players a special PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus controller as well as three months fo Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is a bundle that can get you started online with Project xCloud streaming options fast.

It's unclear at this time if this will be the last time Microsoft and Samsung partner together, but it isn't the first time the pair have collaborated for similar initiatives in the past. Samsung has also partnered with brands such as Fortnite in the past for special promotions. It's likely when the new Xbox Series X debuts, we'll see a lot more of the two companies joining together in the future.

For now, if you're getting a new Galaxy Note 20, you might be glad to know you can do most of your Xbox business straight from your phone going forward.