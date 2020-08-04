Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.1.0 patch notes adds Small Battlefield stage A relatively small patch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released. Check out the patch notes here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has received a surprise update. Officially titled version 8.1.0, this update adds a new stage, allows for some stage-specific music selections, as well as some other adjustments. Please check out the patch notes below.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 8.1.0 patch notes

Stage

The Small Battlefield stage has been added. You can also set Small Battlefield as a Preferred Rule in Online battles.

You can now select any stage-specific music for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages.

Online

The online user experience has been adjusted.

The way matching is determined when using Preferred Rules has been adjusted.

Following a look at the current number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted.

Further investigations and adjustments to Online mode are expected.

General

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

There’s not much to go by with some of these notes. The point “several issues have been fixed” doesn’t really paint a clear picture of what has been addressed in order to improve the experience for players. The hope is that whatever it is has a noticeable effect for those intimately familiar with the game.

You can check out the full version 8.1.0 patch notes on the support page of Nintendo's site.