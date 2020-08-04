Remove background blur - Grounded Remove the blurry background effect in Grounded by editing some game files.

Grounded is a gorgeous game, but for some players, the background blur can be too strong. For those playing on PC who aren’t afraid of editing some files, removing the background blur from Grounded is a quick process. Keep in mind, this method could change over time as the game is updated.

Fix blurry background

Grounded has a unique artstyle, with a vibrant color palette that evokes a childlike sense of wonder. However, it also has some blurring effects for objects and scenery in the distance. Part of exploring Grounded is getting up above the grass and seeing landmarks, but the blurring effect can make this difficult.

Here's a comparison of what the background looks like with the blur and without. There is another example lower down of how it appears when you're down in the grass. As you can see, the shed, laser, and tree are both easier to see.

For those playing on PC, there is a way to remove the background blur, but it does require editing the Engine.ini file with the following code:

[/script/engine.renderersettings]

r.DepthOfFieldQuality=0

r.DefaultFeature.MotionBlur=0

Depending on the platform you play, the route to get to the Engine.ini file will be different. Here it is for users playing Grounded on Steam:

Open Run by pressing Windows + R or searching for Run Type: %appdata% and press Enter You will be taken to Roaming, click AppData in the directory bar up the top Open the Local folder Open the Maine folder Open Saved folder Open Config folder Open WindowsNoEditor Find and open the Engine.ini file Paste the above code at the bottom of the text Save and close the file

For those playing Grounded through the Windows Store, use the following method to find the file:

Open Run by pressing Windows + R or searching for Run Type: %appdata% and press Enter You will be taken to Roaming, click AppData up to the top Open the Local folder Open the Packages folder Open the Microsoft.Main_ folder (there will be a string of digits after the underscore) Open LocalCache folder Open Local folder Open Maine folder Open Saved folder Open Config folder Open WinAnvil folder Find and open the Engine.ini file Paste the above code at the bottom of the text Save and close the file

When this is completed, the next time you load up Grounded, you will find that the blur effect on the background has been removed. This will allow you to see distant landmarks with greater ease. To turn the blur effect back on, find the file again and remove the code you added. That’s all there is to removing the blurry background, now you can check out the Shacknews Grounded page for more tips and tricks!