ShackStream: Indie-licious wields supernatural strategy in Fae Tactics The world is in chaos and Indie-licious will have to employ strategy, cunning, and all of the magic it can muster to set it right in Fae Tactics.

Not all things can be Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups on the level of synergy. For instance, when you mash human and magical realms together like in Fae Tactics, everyone involved seems to have a bad time. Except for the player that is. On today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, we’re using our strategy prowess to help set a broken world right.

Fae Tactics comes from Endlessfluff Games and Humble Games and launched on both Steam and the Humble Bundle Store on July 31, 2020. In a land where the realms of humans and magical fae were forcibly merged, the result was a ravaged land as humans and fae alike were displaced. Players take command of a group led by a girl known as Peony who can wield magic and harness the power of fae to help others. A fantastic turn-based strategy RPG, we gave Fae Tactics a glowing review for its deep strategy systems, fun characters, and lengthy branching story.

Watch us play Fae Tactics on the Indie-licious ShackStream where we check out the latest and most interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also catch the stream live just below.

As always, we’d like to thank each and every one of our viewers, followers, and subscribers for tuning in to projects like Indie-licious. Your continued support makes all of these projects continually possible and your engagement makes it all the more fun. Just as a reminder, if you want to support Shacknews and its streams and projects further, consider throwing us a follow or subscription. Don’t forget that if you have Amazon Prime and link it to your Twitch account, you can get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you want each month. Be sure to check out our guide on how to link Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts up.

The world may be a mess, but we’re making it work with strategy and magic. Be sure to tune in and see how it goes as we go live with Fae Tactics on the Indie-licious ShackStream!