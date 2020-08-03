Halo Infinite Xbox Store leak hints at battle royale mode Rumors fueled by a Japanese listing suggest a battle royale is coming to Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is set to be the flagship title for Microsoft this year as they plan to launch the game alongside the new Xbox Series X. The game took center stage at the Xbox Games Showcase where we learned plenty of new details about the sci-fi shooter’s campaign. 343 Industries is still keeping most of the multiplayer details close to its chest for now, but a leak on the Japanese Xbox store suggests that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will include a battle royale mode.

It wasn’t long after the Halo Infinite reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase that rumors started to go around about the game’s multiplayer. 343 came forward and confirmed that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will indeed be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on the Series X. Now, more multiplayer rumors are making the rounds as the Japanese Xbox Store had a listing for Halo Infinite that described the game’s multiplayer genre as “Battle Royale Shooting.”

According to a user on Reddit the Japanese Halo infinite page lists multiplayer as a "Genre: Battle Royale Shooting"



Given how F2P was leaked based on an early listing how likely is this to be true and how do you feel about it?https://t.co/NylOjL5VTe pic.twitter.com/hXIpp4qGmH — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) August 1, 2020

It should be made clear that this is entirely a rumor, as 343 and Microsoft have yet to make an official comment. That being said, it’s not a logical leap to think that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will feature a battle royale mode. More than three years after the release of PUBG, battle royales are still extremely popular in online multiplayer games. We already know that Halo Infinite’s online offerings will be free-to-play, so a battle royale mode is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Microsoft and 343 have already stated that they plan to share more multiplayer details for Halo Infinite in the coming future. If it’s true that the game will feature a battle royale mode, we can expect to hear more about it then. In the meantime, check out Shacknews’ Xbox Series X homepage for all of your news on Microsoft’s next-gen console.