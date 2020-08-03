New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Halo Infinite Xbox Store leak hints at battle royale mode

Rumors fueled by a Japanese listing suggest a battle royale is coming to Halo Infinite.
Donovan Erskine
1

Halo Infinite is set to be the flagship title for Microsoft this year as they plan to launch the game alongside the new Xbox Series X. The game took center stage at the Xbox Games Showcase where we learned plenty of new details about the sci-fi shooter’s campaign. 343 Industries is still keeping most of the multiplayer details close to its chest for now, but a leak on the Japanese Xbox store suggests that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will include a battle royale mode.

It wasn’t long after the Halo Infinite reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase that rumors started to go around about the game’s multiplayer. 343 came forward and confirmed that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will indeed be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on the Series X. Now, more multiplayer rumors are making the rounds as the Japanese Xbox Store had a listing for Halo Infinite that described the game’s multiplayer genre as “Battle Royale Shooting.”

It should be made clear that this is entirely a rumor, as 343 and Microsoft have yet to make an official comment. That being said, it’s not a logical leap to think that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will feature a battle royale mode. More than three years after the release of PUBG, battle royales are still extremely popular in online multiplayer games. We already know that Halo Infinite’s online offerings will be free-to-play, so a battle royale mode is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Microsoft and 343 have already stated that they plan to share more multiplayer details for Halo Infinite in the coming future. If it’s true that the game will feature a battle royale mode, we can expect to hear more about it then. In the meantime, check out Shacknews’ Xbox Series X homepage for all of your news on Microsoft’s next-gen console.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola