2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Nerdcore Super Challenge 2

We're playing Brawlhalla and Rocket League tonight with the finest musicians from the Nerdcore scene.
Asif Khan
1

Tonight, we are joined by an all-star cast of musicians from the world of Nerdcore music. Join us with special guests MC Frontalot, Mega Ran, Doctor Octave, MC Lars, Richie Branson, Lex the Lexicon Artist, and EyeQ. Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Nerdcore Super Challenge 2

Everyone competing in tonight's competition will receive a bonus. The champion titles will just be for bragging rights.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort to spread positivity in the face of ever-increasing darkness. The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 6:15 PM ET/ 3:15 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

