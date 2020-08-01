Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Nerdcore Super Challenge 2 We're playing Brawlhalla and Rocket League tonight with the finest musicians from the Nerdcore scene.

Tonight, we are joined by an all-star cast of musicians from the world of Nerdcore music. Join us with special guests MC Frontalot, Mega Ran, Doctor Octave, MC Lars, Richie Branson, Lex the Lexicon Artist, and EyeQ. Please take a look.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Nerdcore Super Challenge 2

Everyone competing in tonight's competition will receive a bonus. The champion titles will just be for bragging rights.

We know that this event isn't going to save the global economy alone, but we are relentless in our effort to spread positivity in the face of ever-increasing darkness. The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts with once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet.

Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off at 6:15 PM ET/ 3:15 PM PT on the Shacknews Twitch channel.