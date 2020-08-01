Warframe's Heart of Deimos update will focus on the Infested faction The newest update coming to Warframe will have a heavy focus on the Infected faction as you explore a new area in the game.

Heart of Deimos is Warframe’s next big content update and the new expansion is set to arrive sometime in the future. It brings a lot of new things to the table and takes a heavy focus on the Infested, one of the three main factions that have been available in the Warframe story since its inception over eight years years ago.

Heart of Deimos introduces players to a lot of new places to explore, including a new open world area called Cambion Drift. Much like the Fortuna update, players can explore Deimos in this free roam section, allowing them to see the work of the Infested up close and personal. There’s a lot at work in the new area, and plenty for players to do as Digital Extremes has reworked how progression in this open world works.

The Red Deep will be just one of many new Infested locations you can explore in Warframe's Heart of Deimos update.

Instead of simply exploring the world and having everything already unlocked like past expansions, Heart of Deimos will unlock the various areas that players explore with a more story-focused progression system. It’s a good change from the way that Digital Extremes has done things in the past

Heart of Deimos was officially unveiled and shown off during today’s TennoLive stream, which helped bring TennoCon 2020 to an end. From what we have seen so far, it looks like Heart of Deimos will offer a lot of great content to players, which will also be available fairly early on in the story, making it even easier for newer players to get to the latest content more quickly.

Those looking forward to Heart of Deimos won’t have much longer to wait, as the expansion is currently set to release on August 25 with a simultaneous launch across the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more info, keep your eyes on our Warframe topic.